Hundreds protest Nathan Cofnas DEI talk at Oxford, leading to police investigation of assault. Stand Up To Racism demonstrators clash with security as academic faces criticism.

Hundreds of demonstrators converged on Oriel College at Oxford University to stage a vocal protest against a scheduled lecture by Nathan Cofnas. The event, organized under the banner of free speech principles, triggered a significant backlash from student groups and activists who viewed the speaker's historical views as harmful to racial equality.

The confrontation escalated when protesters attempted to physically block entrance gates, preventing guests from attending the talk.

Nathan Cofnas Academic Controversy

Also read Anti-racism protesters disrupt academic Nathan Cofnas' speech at Oxford college

Nathan Cofnas, a former academic from Cambridge University, faced intense scrutiny for his past writings accusing the late Professor Jason Arday of plagiarism in his doctoral thesis. Professor Arday, a prominent figure in anti-racism studies, was found dead at his home in south London earlier this year at the age of forty-one following an inquest into his death in August. Cofnas has long advocated for what he terms race realism, arguing that diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are based on false premises regarding equal potential across different racial groups.

Stand Up To Racism Mobilization

The campaign group Stand Up To Racism organized the demonstration, mobilizing more than 30,000 signatories who signed an online petition demanding that the university retract the platform. Protesters arrived wearing masks and holding placards with messages such as Remember Professor Jason Arday and Far right off campus. The atmosphere grew tense as chants of Shut him down echoed through Oriel Square, with demonstrators expressing their refusal to tolerate what they characterized as white supremacist ideology on campus.

Thames Valley Police Investigation

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Thames Valley Police launched an investigation into incidents of violence during the disturbance, confirming they were called after individuals prevented guests from attending the event. A spokesman for the force reported that one assault and one assault on a police officer are being investigated, although no arrests had been made to date. Officers worked alongside university security staff to maintain public order, ensuring that the event proceeded safely despite the chaotic perimeter clashes.

Global Political Backlash

The controversy drew condemnation from high-profile figures, including American poet Amanda Gorman, who is currently studying at Oxford University. In a video message, Gorman stated that allowing the speech sends a clear message that racism is welcome, challenging the university to provide a counter-platform for those opposing white supremacist views. In the UK Parliament, Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy criticized the decision, asserting that free speech must sit alongside equality law and not above it, highlighting the distress caused to black students.

Impact on Campus Community

Students and staff expressed deep concern over the psychological impact of the event on the university community. A course administrator noted that many students of color felt unwelcome and frightened by the university's decision to host the lecture. While some supporters and academics defended Oriel College for upholding free speech principles, others argued that legitimizing such views through prestigious academic platforms causes tangible harm to minority students and faculty.