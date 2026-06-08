Organization hopes to make Newark fans out of World Cup fans

One community organization wants to make sure some of the hundreds of thousands of people who end up at MetLife Stadium spend some time enjoying Newark as well.

One community organization in Newark, New Jersey is working to remind people that this year's World Cup is actually happening in New Jersey. The Garden State's MetLife Stadium will temporarily become " New York New Jersey Stadium" in honor of the world's biggest soccer event.

And the non-profitwants to make sure some of the hundreds of thousands of people who end up at the stadium also find their way to Newark. Ashley Mays is the Chief Marketing Officer of the Newark Alliance, and the president of the city's tourism center,Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy Running for Congress in New York. Plus, the Astronaut Reid Wiseman The candidate on the role of social media in politics, and speaking out against his cousin R.F.

K., Jr. Plus, the commander of NASA’s Artemis II mission on the dark side of the moon. NJ Gov. Sherrill: If state police were too aggressive at Delaney Hall, we'll look into it New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill took call after call Wednesday night from people who told her state police had been overly aggressive in violent clashes with protesters outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center this weekend.





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