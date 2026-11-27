Police confirm organised criminals used tear gas at Don Toliver's Manchester show to facilitate robberies. Eighty-eight fans received treatment after the incident at Co-Op Live on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police have identified organised criminal groups as the perpetrators behind a chaotic incident at Don Toliver's concert at Co-Op Live in Manchester. Authorities stated that the release of an unknown substance into the crowd was a calculated tactic designed to create confusion and facilitate a series of robberies targeting concertgoers.

Criminal Motive Behind Incident

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding confirmed that the attack was not a random act of terror but a strategic operation by a small group of criminals. The primary objective was to compromise the safety and stability of the audience to enable thefts during the resulting panic. Police reported receiving nine specific incidents of jewellery theft linked to the chaos at the venue on Sunday.

Also read Police Say Unknown Substance at Don Toliver Concert Could Be Linked to Arena Robberies

Fan Evacuation and Medical Response

The disturbance forced the immediate evacuation of thousands of fans from the arena while the US rapper was performing. Approximately 88 individuals required medical treatment at the scene for symptoms related to exposure to the irritant. One person was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety and receive further medical observation.

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Historical Trauma and Psychological Impact

Police acknowledged the severe psychological toll the event took on attendees, particularly given the venue's history. Assistant Chief Constable Harding noted that many fans would be reminded of the 2017 terror attack at the same location. That tragedy resulted in twenty-two fatalities when Salman Abedi carried out a suicide bombing, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Investigation and Ongoing Procedures

Investigating officers are currently reviewing extensive footage captured by mobile phones and closed-circuit television cameras within the venue. No arrests have been made at this stage, but detectives are actively tracing the individuals involved in the organised crime group. Police are also coordinating with agencies in Europe, as similar incidents have occurred at other shows in the artist's tour.