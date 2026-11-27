Greater Manchester Police identify organised criminals as the perpetrators of the tear gas incident at Don Toliver's Co-Op Live concert, resulting in evacuations and robberies.

Greater Manchester Police have identified a network of organised criminals as the perpetrators behind the chaotic incident that disrupted Don Toliver's performance at the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester. The event was thrown into disarray on Sunday after an unknown substance was released into the venue, causing widespread panic among the thousands of attendees in the crowd.

Criminal Motive and Targeted Robberies

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding confirmed that the primary objective of the attack was not terror or mass harm, but rather to facilitate a series of organised robberies. Police stated that a small group of criminals used the confusion caused by the airborne substance to target concertgoers and steal their possessions. The force noted that they had received nine specific reports of jewellery being stolen during the night, underscoring the predatory nature of the operation.

Also read Police Say Unknown Substance at Don Toliver Concert Could Be Linked to Arena Robberies

Medical Impact and Hospital Evacuations

The release of the substance resulted in significant physical distress for many attendees, with some reporting difficulty breathing and coughing up blood. Medical teams on-site treated 88 individuals for their injuries and exposure to the irritant. Additionally, one person was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure to receive further medical treatment, although no other severe injuries were reported in the immediate aftermath.

International Links and Previous Incidents

Investigations have revealed that this was not an isolated event, as similar incidents have occurred at two of Don Toliver's recent concerts in Europe. Greater Manchester Police are currently in contact with international law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and coordinate efforts. Detectives are actively reviewing footage captured by mobile phones and CCTV cameras in hopes of identifying the suspects involved.

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Psychological Trauma and Historical Context

Authorities are deeply concerned about the psychological impact of the incident on the crowd, particularly given the venue's history. Assistant Chief Constable Harding acknowledged that the imagery of the attack and the resulting chaos are likely to trigger painful memories of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, where 22 people were killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi. Police emphasized that while the motive is completely different, the emotional toll on survivors and the community remains significant.

Current Investigation Status

As of the latest update, no arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance or the associated thefts. Detectives continue to work through the evidence, including the mobile phone videos and security footage, to build a case against the individuals responsible. The force has urged anyone with information or footage from the night to come forward as the investigation remains active.