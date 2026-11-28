No. 12 Oregon hosts rival No. 24 Washington in a critical Big Ten matchup at Autzen Stadium, with quarterback Dylan Raiola leading the Ducks' offensive surge and Washington seeking to secure their first College Football Playoff berth.

Nov. 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning speaks to the referee during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect With a 50-63-5 record for the Oregon Ducks against the Washington Huskies, there’s no love lost between the rival programs. More than just bragging rights will be on the line Saturday night when No. 12 Oregon plays host to No. 24 Washington with the Huskies looking to deny the Ducks their second trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Lott leaps over Michigan State Spartans defensive back Keshawn Williams at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, while Washington’s four wins in its last five contests have coach Jedd Fisch’s Huskies ranked in the College Football Playoff poll for the first time this year.