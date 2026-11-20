Oregon is forecast to see rain, mountain snow and possible coastal flooding during the week around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those traveling across Oregon for the Thanksgiving holiday will likely encounter rain and mountain snow, although not major storms, along with potential flooding on the Oregon Coast.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain every day for more than a week, and there will be the potential for light snow on Cascade Mountain passes. However, major impacts aren’t expected.

Also read Ravaging storms could impact Thanksgiving travel as East Coast slated with extreme rain, snow

“Big picture, there are a few weather systems we’re expecting to move through next week and there definitely will be precipitation, but we aren’t expecting big impacts,” NWS meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said. In general, it will be standard November weather for most of Oregon, she said. The coast could see some dangerous flooding and sneaker waves due to a combination ofLight snow could impact Oregon’s high Cascade Mountain passes, mostly at night or the early morning.

The most likely impacts will hit passes such as Santiam , Willamette , and roads around Mount Hood and Diamond Lake. AdvertisementOregon Coast could become hazardous The most hazardous spot in Oregon during the holiday period is likely the coast, Chandler-Cooley said. The king tides — the highest tides of the season — will be Nov. 23-27.

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In addition, there will be stronger swells than normal. The combination could lead to flooding on coastal roadways and dangerous conditions at the beach.

“Tides will be high to begin with, but we’ll have an increased sneaker-wave threat all week, making it one of those times you really don’t want to turn your back on the ocean,” Chandler-Cooley said. “And if you do encounter flooding, never try to drive through it. ”