Oregon State Tops Pacific as Measles Outbreak Grows in Texas

Oregon State defeats Pacific in college basketball, while a measles outbreak in Texas reaches its worst point in nearly three decades. Other news includes the US Vice President meeting with a German far-right leader, federal worker layoffs causing unrest, and another woman appointed to a high-ranking position at the Vatican.

Oregon State secured a 79-65 victory over Pacific on Saturday night. Josiah Lake led the Beavers with 16 points and five rebounds. Nate Kingz contributed 13 points, while Parsa Fallah added 12 points and seven rebounds. Pacific was paced by Lamar Washington with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Elijah Fisher chipped in with 14 points for the Tigers.

The game was tied at halftime, 40-40, but Oregon State took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Lake with 17:51 left and outscored Pacific by 14 points in the second half.In other news, a measles outbreak in Texas has reached 48 cases, marking the state's worst outbreak in nearly 30 years. This comes as the US Vice President, JD Vance, met with a German far-right leader, criticizing 'firewalls' in Europe. Meanwhile, anger, chaos, and confusion are gripping federal workers as they face mass layoffs. The Vatican has seen another woman take on a top job, this time running the city-state administration.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OREGON STATE BASKETBALL MEASLES OUTBREAK TEXAS FEDERAL LAYOFFS VATICAN APPOINTMENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Washington State visits Oregon State after Rees' 22-point gameOregon State faces the Washington State Cougars after Kelsey Rees scored 22 points in Oregon State's 67-66 loss to the Pacific Tigers. Monday's meeting is the first this season for the two squads. Oregon State is 5-5 against the WCC, and Washington State is 7-4 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Oregon State Defeats Washington State in College BasketballOregon State University's men's basketball team beat Washington State University 82-74 on Thursday. Michael Rataj led the Beavers with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Read more »

Washington State Falls to Oregon State in HeartbreakerDespite leading for much of the first half and making a late push, Washington State couldn't overcome a dominant second half from Oregon State, falling 82-74. The Cougars were plagued by fouls throughout, allowing the Beavers to take advantage at the free throw line.

Read more »

Arkansas State Tops Texas State in Sun Belt ConferenceArkansas State defeated Texas State in a Sun Belt Conference matchup. Derrian Ford led the Red Wolves with 19 points, while Josh O'Garro had a double-double for the Bobcats.

Read more »

Texas Governor Abbott to Deliver State of the State AddressTexas Governor Greg Abbott will deliver his annual State of the State address on Sunday, February 2nd. The speech will outline his legislative agenda for the current session, including priorities like school vouchers and border security. Abbott will deliver the address from an oil company in Austin, instead of the Texas Capitol.

Read more »

Texas Gov. Abbott to deliver State of the State addressTexas Governor Greg Abbott is set to deliver his State of the State address on Tuesday, marking the start of the legislative session. The address comes as the state faces various challenges, including border security and water infrastructure.

Read more »