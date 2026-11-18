Justin Joyner's Oregon State men's basketball team picked up another victory Monday night with a 109-71 result against the East Texas A&M Lions in Corvallis. Da

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II shoots the basketball against San Francisco Dons guard Ryan Beasley during the second half at Orleans Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDaniel Freitag led the Beavers with 23 points, while Josiah Lake , Deshawn Gory , and Legend Smiley all also reached double figures. Oregon State sank 34 of their 58 field goal attempts, along with 30 of their 33 free-throws. The Beavers also finished the night with 21 points generated off of turnovers on a night where they left the visitors reeling after the opening minutes of the contest.

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The Lions briefly took a one-point, 7-6 lead at the 16:32 mark, but lost it 13 seconds later and never regained it. Oregon State's primary advantage in the first half was getting 16 points off of 17 free throws, while East Texas A&M went 3-for-3 on free throws. Lake and Freitag combined for 11 makes from the charity stripe in the opening 20 minutes. Freitag made six of his seven field goal attempts to finish the half with 18 points.

The Beavers led 55-40 at the break. Oregon State's momentum continued into the second half, with a hot streak from deep helping send their lead from 15, to 20, to 25. The Beavers led by as many as 40 points in the second half, as they continued to shoot it exceptionally well. Gory made both of his three-point attempts as part of an eight-point half, along with four rebounds and four assists to help his team separate from the competition.

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Legend Smiley also sank two from deep, Yabi Aklog contributed four points and seven rebounds off of the bench. Monday night's win moves the Beavers to 5-0 on the season. Later this week, they'll play a highly anticipated matchup against the Oregon Ducks at Moda Center in Portland. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on Big 10 Network.coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future.

Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings. Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.

FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.