Oregon State MBB vs. Cal Baptist: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

Last time out, the new-look Oregon State Beavers picked up a convincing victory over the Weber State Wildcats. On Friday night, Justin Joyner's first season as

Mar 26, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; The Oregon State Beavers mascot fires up the crowd during the second half of the game against the DePaul Blue Demons in the semifinals of the Dallas regional of the women's NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center.

The Beavers defeat the Blue Demons 83-71. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHere's everything fans need to know about Oregon State's second contest of the 2026-2027 college basketball contest. In their recent win over Weber State, seven different members of the Beavers' team scored in double-figures on the way to a team total of 102. Daniel Freitag led the way with 23 points.

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If the Beavs can continue to have that kind of balance in their attack, it puts the Lancers in a position where they need to be perfect in order to keep pace.might just be blooming in Corvallis. He recorded his first career double-double in OSU's first game with ten points and 13 rebounds. His ongoing development should be an exciting storyline throughout the season for Beavers fans.

Oregon State assistant coach Dominic Lippi spent the previous three seasons on Cal Baptist's staff under Rick Croy. Lippi helped guide the Lancers to a 25-win season last year, in addition to a WAC Tournament title, and the program's first appearance in the Division I NCAA Tournament. Croy has since departed for the job as Associate Head Coach under Randy Bennett at Arizona State. Kyle Getter has since taken over the job with the Lancers.

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Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY. FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association.

Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.