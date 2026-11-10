Oregon State MBB Soars Past Eastern Washington To Move To 3-0

The Oregon State men's basketball team made 36 of their 44 free throws Monday night in a 94-84 home win over Eastern Washington. Daniel Freitag finished the ga

Jan 28, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The Oregon State men's basketball team made 36 of their 44 free throws Monday night in a 94-84 home win over Eastern Washington.finished the game as the Beavers' leading scorer with 21 points, sinking all ten of his shots from the charity stripe. BYU transfer Xavion Staton again delivered another well-rounded performance, scoring 11 points with 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Also read Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Upset Win Over Ohio State

Oregon State started the game strong defensively, finishing the first half with five blocks. Three of those came from Staton.

Meanwhile, the Beavers got hot starts offensively from Josiah Lake, as well as a Legend Smiley. Lake scored 12 points as he hit all four of his free throws and two three-point attempts. Smiley came off the bench, hitting four threes, and one two-pointer for a team-high 14 points in the first half. Collectively, the Beavers benefitted from most of Eastern Washington's starting lineup getting into foul trouble, hitting 15 of their 17 free throws in the first half.

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The Eagles shot just two free throws in the opening 20 minutesIn the second half, Oregon State started with more strong three-point shooting, growing their lead to 17 point. EWU then went on a 9-0 run to cut that lead down to single digits. About 90 seconds of game time later, Oregon State began a 10-0 run that included two successful fast breaks. Freitag was perfect from the free-throw line with eight makes in the second half.

Chris Johnson also overcame some early foul trouble to shine in the second half, with 12 points and two steals.on the season. They'll return to action on Friday, November 13 against Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff from Gill Coliseum is set for 6:30 p.m. on the Pac-12's YouTube channel.coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below.

New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings. Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY. FM.

He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.