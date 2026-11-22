When the sun rose across the Willamette Valley this morning, Oregon State still held the faintest of hopes for an appearance in next month's Pac-12 Conference c

Nov 21, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Jesse Legree celebrates the touchdown catch by wide receiver Cynai Thomas during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Reser Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When the sun rose across the Willamette Valley this morning, Oregon State still held the faintest of hopes for an appearance in next month's Pac-12 Conference championship game. By sunset, Texas State's comfortable cruise past Washington State reduced that dream to a mere delusion. Tonight, his first vintage of the orange & black achieved bowl eligibility with a 31-24 win over the Utah State Aggies.

Also read Oregon State Football vs. Utah State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

The official box score can be viewed at On the third snap from scrimmage, 3rd and 4 Utah State from their own 31 yard line, fierce Oregon State pressure appeared to pry the football loose from Aggies quarterback McCae Hillstead. After defensive back Drake Vickers scooped the pigskin and returned it to the endzone, Reser Stadium's rain-soaked crowd erupted into cheers.

The celebration was muted after a long conversation before the point-after try, as officials announced that Hillstead threw the ball incomplete. Oregon State followed up the Aggies' three-and-out with their own football folly. On 3rd and 7 from their own 24 yard line, senior quarterback Maalik Murphy heaved a deep pass towards midfield. Unfortunately for Murphy, Utah State safety Bobby Arnold III eyed the ball like a centerfielder playing a routine pop fly.

On the next snap, a Utah State trick play featured wide receiver Anthony Garcia lobbing across the field to fellow wideout Javen Jacobs for the game's opening touchdown. Each team traded punts, returning possession to Oregon State with a 7-0 deficit and 8:32 remaining in the first quarter. Thanks to freshman phenom Jesse Legree's first catch of the night, the Beavers crossed midfield, but dropped catches by wide receiverand running back Kourdey Glass doomed the hosts to another punt.

Utah State almost converted the stop into points, but a chip shot 22 yard field goal kick by Kian Afrookhteh was blocked by Oregon State senior edge defender Logan Knapp. On the first play of the second quarter, Utah State returned to field goal range with a 45 yard deep strike from their passer Hillstead to wide receiver Demick Starling. Four plays later, the Aggies capped their second touchdown drive with Hillstead sprinting untouched towards the pylons.

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With 12:39 remaining until halftime, the visitors led 14-0. Across four drives, Maalik Murphy began the night just 2 of 8 for 22 yards and an interception. Murphy's next throw was a perfectly thrown spiral across midfield to transfer tight end. After a rare drop by Legree on 3rd and 5 from Utah State's 27 yard line, the Beavers settled for a Caleb Ojeda 45 yard kick.

Less than ninety seconds later, Utah State punted the ball back to the orange & black, offering an opportunity to climb closer. The Beavers' beleaguered gunslinger Murphy completed the mission in short order, as Oregon State finished a 5 play, 63 yard scoring drive with the senior quarterback placing a perfectly thrown 29 yard spiral into the clutches of freshman wideout Cynai Thomas. With 6:43 left in the first half, Oregon State trailed 14-10.

The Aggies closed their impressive first half half with a plodding trek across the field. Spanning 6:43 of torment, Utah State ran a marathon of 18 plays, and moved 72 yards. Crucially, their head coach Bronco Mendenhall - an Oregon State alum - let precious seconds expire before halftime. With :15 left, and Utah State facing 3rd and goal from the 4, Mendenhall held on to his last timeout until just :03 remained.

After foregoing a potential touchdown, the Aggies settled for 3 points. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. At halftime, the visitors outscored Oregon State 17-10, while also out-gaining the Beavers through the air , and on the ground . Defensively, their early interception of Murphy marked the half's lone turnover. For added measure, time of posession was firmly in Utah State's favor, with the Aggies ahead 19:15 to 10:45.

Still, the Beavers signs of life. After his rocky start, Maalik Murphy completed 8 of his final 10 passes, finishing the half 10 of 18 for 112 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Murphy's completions were shared among 6 different receivers - proving that Oregon State could get open against Utah State's smothering, physical defense - and the Beavers' rushing attack averaged an acceptable 3.3 yards per carry on 9 touches.

Oregon State made Mendenhall rue his conservative end to the first half, with a game-tying 8 play, 73 yard drive to begin the second half. Fullback Jake Reichle - who earned raucous applause from the home crowd during a pregame ceremony honoring the team's seniors - punched the ball across the goal line with a 4 yard plunge.

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The 17-17 tie held through the completion of the third quarter, as each team forced several timely stops, and Oregon State's safety Vickers intercepted Hillstead on a risky deep throw. With 12:37 left in regulation, Utah State broke the deadlock with a short touchdown pass from Hillstead to Garcia. The score served as the exclamation point of another long scoring drive, with the Aggies traveling 91 yards across 11 plays, while churning 5:31 off the clock.

The next play from scrimmage saw Oregon State flash the aggression Mitch Dahlen's offense has featured all season. On 1st and 10, Murphy aired it out to the speedster McDaniel 42 yards up the hashmarks. Their connection delivered Oregon State to field goal range, followed by an 18 yard checkdown by Glass that brought the Beavers to the goal line. Moments later, the senior fullback Reichle tied the game again on his second short yardage touchdown of the night.

Aided by a pass interference penalty called on sophomore corner Trey Glasper, Utah State found themselves in field goal range facing 3rd and 9 from Oregon State's 33 yard line. Thanks to a shoestring tackle by senior linebacker Jabari Odoemenem, Glasper faced an opportunity for redemption.

Perhaps trying to make up for his meekness in the final seconds before halftime, Mendenhall asked Utah State's offense to go for it, and the Las Vegas native responded with his best defensive play of the season, breaking up a potential completion to Utah State's standout wide receiver Garcia. Thanks to the turnover on downs - and a Utah State unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the stop - Oregon State took over on their own 45 yard line, with 6:26 on the clock.

With several accurate throws by Murphy, and physical runs by Glass, the Beavers returned to the red zone, with their Oregon State legacy Reichle busting through on a direct snap for his third touchdown run of the night. The Beavers' defense responded with arguably their best drive of the night, smothering Hillstead with back-to-back sacks, before forcing a Utah State punt.

Now, with 2:27 on the clock, and 2 Utah State timeouts remaining, the Beavers were a first down away from clinching the win. With no Utah State timeouts left ahead of 3rd and 1 and 2:19 on the clock, Reichle took another direct snap for positive yards, bulldozing through the B gap for the game's climactic play. Two kneels later, and the Beavers escaped a potential senior night upset with a 31-24 victory.

Tonight's win snaps a 3 game losing streak - the longest skid of the JaMarcus Shephard era at Oregon State so far - and brings the Beavers to bowl eligibility ahead of the Pac-12 Conference's highly-anticipated, the conference tentatively scheduled the Beavers to rematch Washington State on the Palouse next Saturday November 28th. Official pairings are expected to be announced within the next 24 hours.

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.