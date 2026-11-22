Jake Reichle scored three short touchdowns including the go-ahead 2-yard run with 3:41 remaining as Oregon State scored the final 14 points to secure bowl eligibility with a 31-24 win over Utah State. Maalik Murphy threw for 276 yards and a touchdown while Oregon State forced a three-and-out late to seal the victory.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jake Reichle had three short touchdown runs, including a go-ahead 2-yard score with 3:41 remaining, and Oregon State scored the final 14 points and became bowl eligible with a 31-24 victory over Utah State on Saturday night.

Maalik Murphy completed 20 of 29 passes for 276 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Beavers . Reichle rushed 13 times for only 28 yards, but he scored his third touchdown to finish off a six-play, 70-yard drive for the victory. Oregon State forced a three-and-out and the Aggies never got the ball back.

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Receiver Anthony Garcia threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Javen Jacobs one play after Bobby Arnold picked off a pass from Murphy and Utah State took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter and held it heading to the second. McCae Hillstead's 7-yard scoring run made it 14-0, but Caleb Ojeda kicked a 45-yard field goal and Murphy connected with Cynai Thomas for a 29-yard touchdown to get Oregon State within four.

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Kian Afrookhteh's 21-yard field goal gave the Aggies a 17-10 lead at halftime. The Beavers tied it 17-all after three quarters when they took the second-half kickoff and advanced 73 yards in eight plays, scoring on Reichle's 4-yard run. Hillstead connected with Garcia for a 10-yard touchdown and Utah State led 24-17 with 12:37 remaining. Hillstead finished with 277 yards on 20-for-33 passing with a pick.

Murphy passed to Adonis McDaniel for a 42-yard gain on first down, and Reichle bulled his way in from a yard out four plays later to tie it with 10 minutes left. Up next Utah State and Oregon State await opponents for flex week. Recent Northern Utah Stories