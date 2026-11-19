Oregon State prepares to test their early-season depth against San Francisco, highlighting standout performances from guards Josiah Lake and Joyner Freitag, and the defensive presence of Staton.

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II shoots the basketball against San Francisco Dons forward David Fuchs during the second half at Orleans Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin Portland Thursday night. While OSU has shown great depth throughout the first couple weeks, tomorrow they want to prove that they can maintain this level of play against a high-quality opponent. Beloved senior point guard Josiah Lake has been tearing it up for his Beavers, and might be one of the best players in the entire conference.

Also read Waymo robotaxis banned from California freeways

If you haven't had a chance to watch a lot of early-season Beaver basketball, this is a name you will absolutely want to know.has certainly lived up to the hype over the first couple weeks of the season. He is an extremely dynamic guard who is explosive off the dribble, and plays much bigger than his listed 6'2" height.

Freitag has put up 20+ points in three of the five games that they've played, and most recently had 23 points against East Texas A&M on Monday night. A guy who is extremely physical getting to the rim, Freitag loves to score at the hoop but is also a very capable outside shooter who creates his own looks.

Advertisement

Along with senior Josiah Lake, Joyner's team looks to be in very good hands at the point guard position.who impacts both ends of the floor. Staton is a very good rim-protector and rebounder, combining his size with quality shot-blocking instincts. Last week in the win against Eastern Washington, he compiled five blocks and 13 rebounds, to go along with 11 points.

While his scoring numbers might not always jump out on the stat sheet, Staton is the type of player whose presence down low impacts shot attempts and forces opposing teams to rethink how they can run their offense. He might still be a bit raw in just his second season of college basketball, but Staton's skill set should only continue to improve from here.

He, along with fellow transfer Dennis Evans, should be a really important defensive big man for Oregon State this season. A versatile small forward who can also play the two, Fresno State transfer DeShawn Gory has really come on strong over the last week. Not only has he been scoring, but Gory has also been crashing the boards and filling up the stat sheet quite nicely.

In the most recent game on Monday night, Gory was arguably the Beavers' best all-around player. He scored 17 points off 3-3 shooting from downtown, with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. They'll need him and his athleticism tomorrow night against Oregon, a team that plays fast and will try to come at you downhill. Ben Pahl is a sportswriter and broadcaster based in Portland, Oregon.

Advertisement

His work covering college and professional sports has been featured by the Orange Media Network at Oregon State University as well as KBVR.fm. His other career stops in sports include the Portland Pickles baseball club and the NBA G-League's Rip City Remix.