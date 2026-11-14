Oregon State Beats Mississippi Valley State 81-65 Behind Legend Smiley's Performance

Oregon State secured their fourth consecutive victory with an 81-65 win over Mississippi Valley State, fueled by sharpshooting from Legend Smiley and strong rebounding from Dennis Evans and Xavion Staton.

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II shoots the basketball against San Francisco Dons guard Ryan Beasley during the second half at Orleans Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Thanks to a namesake night for sophomore sharpshooter Legend Smiley, Oregon State dispatched Mississippi Valley State 81-65. Tonight's win is Oregon State's fourth consecutive victory to start the 2026-27 season. The official box score can be read at Josiah Lake II, Daniel Freitag, DeShawn Gory, Xavion Staton, and Dennis Evans formed the Beavers' starting lineup tonight.

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In the first 4 minutes of action, the extra size offered by the twin towers of Staton & Evans helped Oregon State dominate the glass, outrebounding Mississippi Valley State 7-3. One of those boards set up a transition trey for the game's first sub,nominee Legend Smiley, lifting the Beavers ahead 11-3 at the game's first media timeout.

When the second media timeout fired with 11:49 in the first half, Oregon State had extended their lead to double-digits thanks to a 7-0 run, with Smiley knocking down two more buckets, and the Beavers' star point guard Lake offering his usual well-rounded game with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. With 8:38 to go, Smiley swished another shot beyond the arc, becoming the first player tonight to eclipse 10+ points.

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At the timeout, Oregon State led 30-18 with 7:55 until halftime. For added measure, Smiley's efforts had helped the Beavers shoot 52% from the field and 58% from distance. After play resumed, the sophomore transfer from the University of San Francisco earned his first miss of the night. In the moments that followed, Mississippi Valley State pulled closer with several three point shots by Tory James Jr., the son of former Super Bowl champion defensive back Tory James.

As halftime approached, the comeback bid fell behind an impressive 10-0 Oregon State run over the final 3:24, with the Beavers hitting 4 of their last 5 shots and repeatedly denying Delta Devils' buckets. At halftime, Oregon State led 45-31. Legend Smiley led all scorers with 13 points on 5-8 shooting, and 3 three pointers. As a team, Oregon State shot 17-33 from the field , 8-17 from distance , and 3-4 from the free throw line .

On the glass, Mississippi Valley State held a narrow advantage 17-to-16. Defensively, 5 Oregon State steals gave the home team an edge, as the Delta Devils suffered 11 turnovers. , and a pair of Evans free throws. From there, the game flipped into cruise control.

When a media timeout paused the action with 11:23 remaining, Oregon State led 64-41 thanks to double-digit performances from Smiley , Freitag , and Gory . At that point, no Mississippi Valley State scorers had scored 10 or more points. As the game approached its conclusion, Oregon State gave valuable minutes to rotation players like true freshman guard Jemai Lake, junior forward Kahu Treacher, sophomore forward, and others.

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The Beavers' backups gave up a late run to the Delta Devils, who closed out on an 13-3 run. When the final buzzer sounded, Oregon State emerged victorious, 81-65. Legend Smiley led all scorers tonight with 17 points on 3-5 shooting, and a flawless 8-8 mark from the free throw line. For Mississippi Valley State, backup guard Matt Anglo led the Delta Devils with 16 points off the bench.

Oregon State earned the win thanks to a balanced output, with production in the paint , beyond the arc , in transition , and off turnovers . Impressively, the Beavers led for 37:05 of game time.

The win is Oregon State's fourth consecutive victory to begin the 2026-27 season, ahead of a matchup Monday night with Southland Conference foes East Texas A&M. Tip-off is currently scheduled for 6:30 PM PST at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations.

He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.