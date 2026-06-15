Oregon State Baseball Poised to Supply Multiple Picks in 2026 MLB Draft

A look at Oregon State's top draft prospects, including pitchers Ethan Kleinschmit and Eric Segura, infielders AJ Singer and Easton Talt, and closer Albert Roblez, and how their college performances have shaped their draft outlook.

Oregon State University's baseball program is emerging as a rich source of Major League Baseball draft talent as the 2026 draft approaches. Starting left‑hander Ethan Kleinschmit, now 24, has become the centerpiece of the Beavers' pitching staff.

After a seamless transition from junior college to Division I, the Mount Angel, Oregon native posted a 3.64 earned‑run average over two seasons and earned a reputation for precise command and outstanding movement on his fastball and off‑speed offerings. In the 2025 College World Series he delivered a clutch 6 2/3‑inning performance against Florida State, a game that cemented his reputation as a big‑stage pitcher.

Scouts note that while his velocity does not scream "power arm," Kleinschmit's ability to locate pitches and fill the strike zone - he issued only 63 walks in 168 innings - makes him a reliable prospect. If he can add a few miles per hour to his fastball, analysts project him as a late‑second‑round to early‑third‑round selection in the upcoming draft. Alongside Kleinschmit, right‑hander Eric Segura has dramatically improved his draft stock during his junior season.

After a rocky start to the year against Air Force, Segura settled into a sub‑two ERA stretch, walking just 27 batters in 73 innings and showcasing a fastball that sits in the 94‑96 mph range. His sweeping slider and ground‑ball‑inducing approach have impressed scouts, though his performance against left‑handed hitters remains a developmental focus.

Segura's strong showing in the 2025 College World Series against Louisville, combined with his improved command, positions him as a candidate to be selected anywhere from the third to the eighth round. The Beavers also possess valuable position‑player prospects. Junior second baseman AJ Singer, a disciplined contact hitter, posted a .302 batting average and an on‑base percentage near .400 in 2026, despite limited power - he recorded only eight home runs over two seasons.

Singer's defensive reliability and plate discipline, highlighted by 36 walks in his most recent campaign, make him an attractive middle‑to‑late‑round pick. In the outfield, junior Easton Talt has distinguished himself as a leadoff specialist. Though his strikeout rate is high, Talt's eye at the plate produced a .433 on‑base percentage and an eye‑popping 120 walks over his last two seasons, complemented by 55 hits in 2025.

While his power numbers are modest, his ability to generate baserunners is likely to draw interest from MLB organizations. Finally, senior closer Albert Roblez concluded the 2026 season as one of college baseball's most dominant relievers, striking out 53 batters in just 30 innings. His fastball sits in the low 90s, and his off‑speed arsenal is electric, suggesting he could climb the draft ladder despite his velocity ceiling.

Roblez is expected to hear his name called in the draft and may quickly ascend through a professional farm system. In summary, Oregon State's 2026 draft class features a blend of high‑upside arms and disciplined hitters, each with specific strengths that align with professional scouting priorities.

Ethan Kleinschmit's control and movement, Eric Segura's developing velocity and slider, AJ Singer's plate discipline, Easton Talt's on‑base proficiency, and Albert Roblez's closing firepower collectively position the Beavers as a program delivering multiple MLB‑ready talents. As teams finalize their selections next month, these players are poised to begin their journeys from Corvallis to the major leagues





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