Oregon State All-American Pitcher Trey Morris Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon State Baseball has taken its biggest hit of the 2026 transfer season, with starting pitcher Trey Morris announcing his decision to enter the transfer por

Oregon State’s Trey Morris pitches against Washington State during the first inning of day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 31, 2026.

| Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Oregon State Baseball has taken its biggest hit of the 2026 transfer season, with starting pitcher Trey Morris announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal Monday afternoon. Morris joins pitchers Max Fraser and Calvin Gregory, infielder Bryson Glassco, outfielder Jace Miller and catcher Ryan VandenBrink in departing Corvallis. Morris, a freshman, filled a few key roles for Oregon State over the 2026 season.

At the beginning of the year he saw action as a midweek starter and occasional reliever for the Beavers, but after Dax Whitney's injury Morris was tasked with taking as the third starter in Oregon State's pitching rotation. He excelled there, finishing the season with five straight wins, including a big victory over Washington State in the Eugene Regional. Morris finished the year with a 7-0 record, a 1.98 ERA and Freshmen All American accolades from multiple publications.

Prior to today, he had the inside track to be Oregon State's day-one starter for the 2027 season. Morris' departure leaves an already reeling Oregon State pitching group in an even more dire state. Dax Whitney, the team's ace, had a season ending UCL injury in April and likely won't play again before the 2027 MLB Draft, where he's expected to be a top pick.

The Beavers' other two starters, Eric Segura and Ethan Kleinschmit, are both expected to go in the first few rounds of this year's MLB Draft. Oregon State's bullpen has also taken some hits.

In addition to the departures of Fraser and Gregory, the Beavers are also losing ace closer Albert Roblez to graduation. Connor Mendez and Wyatt Queen, both occasional starters, are now some of the most veteran arms left on the roster. The Beavers will look to add through the transfer portal, and they do have a strong recruiting class arriving next spring that includes highly rated pitchers Grady Saunders and August Ware.

Oregon State's drive to replenish their pitching stable does have one major roadblock, they have do it without a pitching coach on staff. Assistant Coach Rich Dorman, who trained the Beavers' best pitchers since coming to Corvallis with Mitch Canham in 2019, is leaving the program to take the same job with Florida, rebuilding the Gators troubled pitching unit. While there's no word on where Morris will end up next season, Gainesville certainly seems to be a possibility.

Until the Beavers find a replacement for Dorman, it's going to be hard to recruit and convince players in the portal to come to Corvallis. The college baseball transfer portal remains open until July 1st, so we'll see what's next for Oregon State over the next couple weeks. Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins.

Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.





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