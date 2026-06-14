Oregon State Adds Veteran Recruiter, Coach To Men's Soccer Staff

The Oregon State men's soccer program has hired Michael Behonick as an assistant coach under Jarred Brookins. Behonick spent the last three seasons as the head

Nov 9, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers giant inflatable mascot greets fans before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Reser Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn ImagesBehonick spent the last three seasons as the head coach of Western Oregon University, a Division II program just 20 miles north of Corvallis in Monmouth. While there, he won back-to-back conference titles and Great Northwest Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Awards. He also guided the Wolves to their first two NCAA Tournament appearances.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike to our staff," Brookins said in a statement released by Oregon State. "His experience as a head coach, success at the highest levels of Division I Soccer, and his family's deep connection to Oregon State make him an outstanding fit for our program. We're excited about the impact he will have on our student-athletes on and off the field and the future of Beaver Men's Soccer.

" Before his time at Western Oregon, Behonick was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Pittsburgh in the ACC and as an assistant coach with the United Soccer League's Pittsburgh River Hounds. At Pitt alone, Behonick recruited and helped develop eight MLS Draft Picks, four All-Americans, four ACC Players of the Year and 37 All-ACC Honorees.

His resume also includes stops as an assistant coach with Penn State and Virginia, as well as US Soccer's U16, U17, and Paralympic National Teams. A former Puerto Rico National Team player, Behonick also spent time in MLS and USL as a player after a college career at American University. Oregon State finished the 2025 season with an overall record of 10-5-2.

The Beavers dropped their opening game of the NCAA Tournament in a 3-2 shootout against the Washington Huskies.coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings. Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily.

With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY. FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University.

Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.





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