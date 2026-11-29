Demond Williams Jr. completed a short pass to tight end Decker DeGraaf in the second overtime, and the Washington Huskies stunned Oregon 33-27 on Saturday night, eliminating the Ducks from both Big Ten championship and CFP consideration.

in double overtime Saturday night, leaving the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game and likely dashing their College Football Playoff hopes. Washington won a week after it knocked off No. 12 Indiana, also in overtime, at home.

With the victory over Oregon, the Hoosiers ended up in the championship game with No. 9 UCLA next week. Oregon needed a win to have a chance to qualify for the championship game. Since its third loss to Illinois on Oct. 31, Oregon had pulled off a come-from-behind upset of Northwestern, then gone on the road and scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Ohio State in Columbus.

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Two more wins, by lopsided margins over Michigan and Michigan State , delivered the Ducks to the brink of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. Raiola had hit his stride, passing for 10 touchdowns since the Illinois loss until the Washington game without an interception, and threw for a season-high 341 yards against Michigan.