Oregon's Education Funding May Be Worth Investigating, DOJ Says

The Oregon Department of Education requires that 65% of a charter school's student body be from a minority group or disabled to qualify for a Charter School Equity Grant. The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission also distributes funding to Oregon's public universities according to the number of minority students who graduate.

The Oregon Department of Education requires that 65% of a charter school's student body be from a minority group or disabled to qualify for a Charter School Equity Grant .

The state's Higher Education Coordinating Commission also distributes funding to Oregon's public universities according to the number of minority students who graduate. Wisconsin school district signs six-figure contract with DEI educational counselor. Oregon's use of student racial demographics to allocate public funding for K-12 schools and universities is immoral and violates the Constitution and federal antidiscrimination law, Dr. Kurt Miceli, Chief Medical Officer of Do No Harm, told the.

Political activists have long pushed institutions to support equity over equality, and Oregon's system of race-based funding to remedy vague claims of 'societal discrimination' is a clear example. The charter school grant program was allocated over $4 million in Gov. Tina Kotek's (D-OR) budget for the years 2025 to 2027 to support eight schools, while the public university fund is set to manage over $1 billion for the same period.

All organizations that receive federal funding are obligated to follow Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the ground of race, color, or national origin. The Oregon Education Department receives more than $150 million annually in federal funding, and the higher education commission similarly benefits from federal grants and student financial aid programs.

Last December, the Department of Justice's Office of Legal Counsel analyzed similar race-based federal education grants in light of that preexisting federal education funding programs violated Title VI, according to the agency's interpretation of the law following the Supreme Court decision. In May, the Department of Justice's Office of Civil Rights received a complaint about Oregon's Equity Grant program, which cited the Supreme Court decision and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as the basis for the complaint.

Those programs were like Oregon's Equity Grant program in both form and function, the letter continued. In fact, many of the programs that the Acting Attorney General deemed unconstitutional had quotas that required only a fraction of Oregon's 65% enrollment threshold.

For these reasons, Defending Education and Do No Harm respectfully ask OCR to open a civil rights investigation into Oregon's Department of Education and Oregon's Higher Education Coordinating Commission and to resolve any violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and of the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause. The complaint signals to the DOJ that Oregon's education funding may be worth investigating.

It is now up to the department's Office of Civil Rights to pursue an investigation if it deems the complaint significant





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Oregon Education Funding Charter School Equity Grant Higher Education Coordinating Commission Civil Rights Investigation

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