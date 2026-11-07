Oregon's Biggest Offensive Weapons That Could Give Ohio State Nightmares

The Scarlet and Gray lost to the USC Trojans 30-18, with Luke Fahey making his starting debut at quarterback. Fahey was 21 for 38, throwing for 260 yards and a

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith reacts during the NCAA football game against USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectand a touchdown. The Buckeyes' offense was not an issue, as they had 464 total yards of offense with 204 rushing yards as well. The biggest issues came on the defense side, and that is where the Ducks could use this offensive weapon.

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Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, center, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, and even though the Buckeyes only gave up 338 yards of offense, the big plays they gave up were killers. Last week against Northwestern, he put up seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, he has put up 41 catches for 545 yards and six touchdowns. His explosiveness on the outside can cause matchup problems for the Buckeyes' secondary. He is a big-play kind of player, and he will be someone the Buckeyes need to key in on to win this game. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Last week against Northwestern, he threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. 1,097 passing yards and nine touchdowns for Raiola this season.

Without starting quarterback Dante Moore, it is the Dylan Raiola show for the Ducks. He has a great arm and pocket awareness when surveying the field. The frontline of the Buckeyes will need to provide pressure to force Raiola to make a decision. Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, right, carries the ball for the Ducks as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThis will be the biggest boost for the Ducks with him coming back from injury after missing six straight games. The first game of the season against Boise State had seven catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. He will be a little rusty after missing a large portion of the season, but he will still be a tough cover for this defense.

USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Jayden McClain is someone on this Ohio State defense who I think could step up and have a big game against this Ducks offense. He has 37 tackles this season and has two interceptions as well.

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This Ducks offense will look to throw the ball down the field, so this can set up great opportunities for the secondary to create some turnovers.are not ranked as high as they used to be, but this game still means so much for playoff spots. Brett Alberts is a senior at Ashland University with a major in Digital Media Production and a minor in Digital Media Journalism.

He played two years of collegiate basketball but stopped to focus on the sports media industry. He is a lifelong basketball fan and football fan.