Oregon, Missouri Could be Trending to Land Top Michigan Football Targets This Weekend

Michigan is hot on the recruiting trail and after landing four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins at the start of June, it doesn't appear like things are slowing dow

at the start of June, it doesn't appear like things are slowing down for the Wolverines. In fact, June could be another hot month for Michigan as the Wolverines areat some top prospects taking visits this weekend and he believes a pair of Michigan targets could be leaning elsewhere.

One of the best wide receivers in the 2027 class has taken a trip to Eugene to visit Oregon this weekend. The 6'1" playmaker out of Harper Woods appears to be down to both the Ducks and Michigan in his final two, but Smith wouldn't be shocked to see Dan Lanning get things done this weekend.

"It’s no secret that the Ducks are firmly in the driver’s seat here. Michigan has closed the gap and worked very hard to make a good impression with the new staff. But could this be the weekend that Guerrant pulls the trigger and publicly commits to Oregon? There’s always a chance that coach Dan Lanning can pull that off," Smith wrote.

, and even if Oregon could land a verbal this weekend, don't expect Michigan to give up. Guerrant has interest in the Wolverines, but he needs to see the offensive product flourish in 2026. The top in-state playmaker wants to get to the NFL, and he has to make sure Michigan will have the offense to do that. Can Bryce Underwood make a leap?.

Rated as a three-star prospect, the Wolverines appear to be behind Missouri, and the Tigers are hosting him this weekend. Smith could see Britton pulling the trigger.

"Britton has been a long time target for coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff. He returns this weekend for a monster recruiting event in Columbia. It’ll feature several commits in town to help peer recruit... There is a good chance that Missouri can get this one done over the weekend," wrote Smith.

What's interesting about Britton is that he's the former teammate of Bryce Underwood, who plays at Belleville. He nearly caught for 1,000 yards last season in his junior year of high school, and even with the connection to Michigan, Britton could be headed to SEC country.

The Wolverines could continue to build a relationship with Britton — it would be easy to go see him in action — but Michigan really wants Guerrant and will likely make him more of a priority in this cycle. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021.

Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.





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