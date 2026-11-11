Oregon Man Charged After Kidnapping 10-Year-Old and Assaulting Sister

Chavez faces multiple charges including attempted murder and sexual abuse after allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in Canby, Oregon, and attacking her sister with a hammer.

A 35-year-old man named Chavez is facing severe criminal charges in Oregon after authorities allege he kidnapped a 10-year-old girl from her home in Canby. The victim was discovered duct-taped inside a zipped duffle bag within a closet of the residence. This incident also involved an attack on the girl's 12-year-old sister, who suffered head injuries during the abduction attempt last month.

Details of the Abduction and Assault

The disturbing events began around 1:46 p.m. on October 28 when FBI special agents observed Chavez exiting a unit at the residence. He accessed a white van that he had recently purchased before returning inside the property. Law enforcement subsequently executed an exigent entry into the home based on probable cause and the immediate risk to the missing child.

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Inside the home, investigators rescued the 10-year-old girl from a closet where she was bound by duct tape inside a black duffle bag. According to an affidavit filed with a federal complaint, Chavez allegedly parked the van, strangled the girl causing her to lose consciousness, and sexually assaulted her. He then placed her in the bag and carried her back into the residence.

The older sister, aged 12, was also attacked during the incident. Her mother discovered bleeding on the girl's head after Chavez allegedly struck her with a hammer. The mother reported her daughter missing via a 911 call around 1:44 a.m. on October 28, initiating a search that lasted approximately 13 hours before the victims were found.

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Criminal Charges and Legal Proceedings

Chavez pleaded not guilty at an arraignment held on Thursday, November 5, following his indictment. He is currently detained without bail at the Clackamas County Jail. A detention hearing for his state case is scheduled for December 1, while court records as of Wednesday, November 11, did not indicate a scheduled hearing for his federal case.

The defendant faces a slew of serious criminal charges stemming from the alleged crimes. These charges include attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, sexual abuse, four counts of sodomy, burglary, second-degree assault, and strangulation. The severity of these charges reflects the violent nature of the alleged attacks on both sisters.

Investigation and Suspect Background

After the mother identified Chavez as a person of interest, investigators uncovered prior concerning behavior. An affidavit obtained by news outlets stated that Chavez had previously shown a sexual interest in the 10-year-old daughter. This information helped establish motive and context for the prosecution's case against him.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon provided details regarding the exigent search warrant executed on the property. The rapid response by law enforcement was critical in locating the children and securing evidence. Chavez was arrested at the scene shortly after the girls were rescued.

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Victim Status and Community Impact

The 10-year-old victim was taken to a hospital immediately after her rescue. She informed investigators that Chavez had kidnapped her from her home and forced her into the white van. Her recovery and well-being remain a priority as the legal process moves forward against the accused.

This case has drawn significant attention in the Canby community due to the brutal nature of the attacks and the vulnerability of the young victims. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as Chavez awaits further court dates. The outcome of the upcoming hearings will determine the next steps in this high-profile criminal case.