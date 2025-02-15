Oregon Man Arrested for Murder of New Jersey Veterinarian After Cross-Country Manhunt

A 27-year-old man from Oregon has been charged with the murder of a New Jersey veterinarian after being tracked across the country. Christian Custodio-Aquino is accused of fatally stabbing 45-year-old Dr. Michael Anthony in December. Custodio-Aquino was apprehended in California after a multi-state manhunt.

A 27-year-old man from Oregon was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a beloved New Jersey veterinarian on December 10th. Christian Custodio-Aquino is accused of fatally stabbing 45-year-old Dr. Michael Anthony on his front lawn shortly before 6 a.m. A pair of prescription glasses left at the crime scene led police to Custodio-Aquino, who was on the run.

His black sedan was tracked across multiple states, from Pennsylvania an hour after the slaying, then to Florida, Alabama, and Texas, before he was finally apprehended in Fresno, California, on February 11th. Custodio-Aquino is currently being held in the Fresno County Jail awaiting extradition to New Jersey. 'Our community continues to mourn the loss of Dr. Anthony and I am pleased that a suspect in his death is in custody,' said Cherry Hill Mayor David Fleisher in a statement Friday. Anthony's body was discovered by a neighbor walking his dog around 7 a.m. outside the veterinarian's home on Sharrowvalle Road in Cherry Hill. The nature of the relationship between Anthony and Custodio-Aquino is not yet clear





