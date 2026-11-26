A Cannon Beach resident and his black dog were swept into the ocean by sneaker waves during king tides on Nov. 24. Both escaped unharmed after the man received a citation earlier that morning.

A man and his black dog were swept out to sea by powerful sneaker waves along the Oregon coast on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred during exceptionally high king tides that have recently drawn large crowds of spectators to popular viewing spots. Despite the dangerous conditions, both the man and his pet managed to escape the surf without sustaining any injuries.

The Cannon Beach Police Department intervened earlier that morning to prevent exactly this type of scenario. At approximately 8:50 a.m., a police officer observed the unidentified man driving his vehicle on the beach just south of Tolovana Wayside. The officer approached the man to address the illegal activity and assess the safety risks associated with his proximity to the water.

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During the initial encounter, the man explained that he wanted to get a better view of the king tides. In response, the officer issued a citation for driving on the ocean shore and explicitly warned him to stay off the beach. The police officer emphasized the extremely unpredictable nature of the tides and advised the man to observe them from a safe distance rather than attempting to access the shoreline.

Less than two hours later, the situation escalated dramatically. At 10:30 a.m. local time, the Cannon Beach Police Department and the Cannon Beach Fire Department were dispatched to the area near Ecola Creek. They responded to a report of a person and his dog being swept into the surf, and upon arrival, they determined that the individual was the same man who had been cited and warned earlier that morning.

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Emergency responders described the harrowing moment as the dog waded into the water before being abruptly pulled in by a sneaker wave. The force of the water dragged the man along as he was gripping the leash, pulling them both toward the deep ocean. Fortunately, both the man and his dog were able to reach another set of stairs and escape the surf without injury, avoiding a potentially fatal outcome.

Police Warning and Citation Details

The Cannon Beach Police Department shared the incident on Facebook to highlight the extreme dangers associated with king tides. The department stated that the video serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly a dangerous situation can unfold when individuals ignore safety protocols. They emphasized that the man had already received a legal citation and a verbal warning but chose to return to the hazardous area.

Officials are using this incident to remind residents and visitors about the specific risks posed by these astronomical events. The department noted that beach access stairs are not necessarily a safe place to watch the tides, as waves can surge far higher and further inland than expected. They urged everyone to stay off the beach and observe the ocean from a safe, elevated location.

Specific Safety Protocols for Spectators

In addition to staying off the immediate shoreline, the Cannon Beach Police Department outlined several critical safety rules for beachgoers. Visitors are advised to never turn their back on the ocean, as sneaker waves can strike without warning. They also recommended keeping pets away from the surf to prevent similar rescues and to stay away from driftwood, as even large logs can be moved unexpectedly by incoming waves.

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Public safety personnel stressed that individuals must heed all warnings provided by authorities on the ground. The department reiterated that king tides are an impressive natural phenomenon, but no photograph, video, or closer look is worth risking one's life, the life of a pet, or the lives of first responders who may be called upon for rescue.

Understanding King Tides and Ocean Physics

To provide context for the dangers, officials and meteorological experts explained the science behind king tides. According to the National Ocean Service, king tides are a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides that occur naturally. These events are not caused by storms or weather patterns but are the result of gravitational forces.

Tides function as long-period waves that roll around the planet as the ocean is pulled back and forth by the gravitational influence of the moon and the sun. These celestial bodies interact with the Earth in their monthly and yearly orbits, creating periodic shifts in sea level. Higher than normal tides typically occur during a new or full moon and when the moon is at its perigee, which is its closest point to Earth.

These astronomical alignments can coincide with specific seasons around the country, further amplifying the height of the water. The combination of gravitational pull and seasonal factors creates the powerful conditions seen on Nov. 24. The Cannon Beach Police Department concluded their statement by expressing extreme thankfulness that the incident did not end in tragedy and urging the public to respect the ocean and the warnings issued by safety officials.