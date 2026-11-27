Police confirm a man and his dog survived a dangerous king tide at Cannon Beach on November 24. Radio host John Curley criticizes the owner for ignoring warnings, highlighting safety risks for pets and families.

A powerful wave swept a man and his dog from their position on a staircase at Cannon Beach, Oregon, on November 24. Both the man and the animal managed to survive the incident without sustaining any injuries, according to official reports from local police authorities. The dramatic encounter was captured on video and subsequently shared across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention to the ongoing dangers posed by seasonal king tide s in the Pacific Northwest.

Curley Criticizes Owner's Safety Decisions

John Curley, host of The John Curley Show on KIRO Newsradio, reacted strongly to the footage circulating online. Curley described his immediate concern for the animal's welfare after watching the brief clip of the incident. He explicitly criticized the dog's owner for failing to heed previous safety advisories regarding the high water levels.

Also read Oregon Man and Dog Swept by King Tides Despite Earlier Warning

Curley stated that he could only watch about five seconds of the video before becoming too distressed to continue viewing. He expressed a visceral reaction to the situation, noting that his initial thought was for someone to immediately intervene to rescue the dog from the rising waters. His commentary highlighted the emotional impact such events have on pet owners and animal lovers in the region.

Curley further commented on the owner's judgment, stating that the individual in charge of the dog clearly lacked awareness of the risks involved. He emphasized that warnings about these high tides had been issued by authorities for the last couple of weeks. Curley asserted that the owner should have known better than to stand so close to the ocean during a predicted king tide event.

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Police Confirm Warning and Rescue Details

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the man had previously been warned to stay away from the ocean. The warning was issued specifically because a king tide was expected to cause unusually high water levels at the beach location. Despite these clear advisories, the man remained in a vulnerable position on the staircase holding his dog's leash when the surge occurred.

Police reported that both the man and the dog were able to get rescued after the wave hit. The footage shows the water surging and knocking them off their feet, sending them down the beach. Authorities noted that the waves eventually retreated, allowing for the safe retrieval of both the human and the animal involved in the incident.

Studio Discussion on Animal Welfare and Safety

Curley discussed the incident with his producer, Joe Wallace, in the KIRO Newsradio studio. Wallace provided additional context from the video, noting that the dog ended up way down the beach after the wave struck. He observed that the waves kind of retreat a little bit, which facilitated the rescue of both individuals involved.

Wallace echoed Curley's sentiments regarding the owner's negligence, stating that they had been giving warnings on these high tides for the last couple of weeks. He reiterated that the dog is fine, but unfortunately, the person who is in charge of the dog is not very bright. Their conversation underscored the importance of paying attention to official beach safety warnings during peak tidal events.

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Curley Reflects on Personal Pet Experiences

Before returning to the main topic, Curley shared personal reflections on his own attachment to his dogs. He mentioned that he does not know whether this is because he is getting older, but he has become seriously in love with his dogs. This personal anecdote added a layer of emotional depth to his criticism of the Cannon Beach incident.

Curley described his own dog, noting that she is about a year and a half old and weighs nearly 100 pounds. He recalled specific behaviors, such as her initially barking when he arrived home before recognizing him and running over. He also mentioned being told that encouraging the dog to jump was undoing her training, illustrating the complexities of pet ownership.

Additionally, Curley discussed the dynamics of managing multiple pets, describing how giving one dog attention can cause the other to become jealous. These personal stories served to contrast his deep emotional investment in animal welfare with his frustration over the preventable danger faced by the man and his dog in Cannon Beach.