For the first time since 2015, the Oregon Ducks travel to East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans. That 2015 matchup featured a thrilling game between

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore , wide receiver Malik Benson , defensive back Brandon Finney and defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For the first time since 2015, the Oregon Ducks travel to East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans. That 2015 matchup featured a thrilling game between two top-10 opponents.

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Now, 11 years later, both Oregon and Michigan State are Big Ten Conference members, with the Ducks eyeing a late-season run at their After the 31-7 win over the Michigan Wolverines in Eugene, the No. 16 Ducks arrive in East Lansing with a 7-3 overall record, and wins in their final two games against the Michigan State Spartans and the Washington Huskies could put the Ducks in the CFP, despite their three losses. Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Here’s a look at the Ducks' first availability report ahead of Friday night’s showdown with the Spartans. While leading running back Jordon Davison remaining out is unfortunate for the Ducks, defensive lineman Bear Alexander being probable is an encouraging sign for Oregon's defense on Friday night against the Spartans.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Despite their 3-7 overall record and having only one win in Big Ten play, the Spartans are a team the Ducks can’t afford to overlook.

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Michigan State will celebrate its Senior Day on Friday night against the Ducks and will look to ride momentum heading into an important offseason for first-year coach Pat Fitzgerald. The former Northwestern Wildcats coach looks to restore the identity of the Spartans football program that they experienced under legendary former coach Mark Dantonio. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Arriving in Eugene in 2022, Lanning knows what it’s like to set the foundation and grow a football program. During Monday’s press conference, he offered high praise for what Fitzgerald accomplished at Northwestern and what he’s building at Michigan State.

“I’ve got a lot of admiration and respect for what he was able to build at Northwestern and know that he’s got the fire, the passion, and the energy to certainly make that happen at Michigan State as well, and it's a process,” Lanning said. “It’s not an easy thing to be able to make happen, but you see the traits of his team, like what’s always shown up; you see those traits showing up with their team there at Michigan State, and you can see his identity, his stamp, really on that program and starting to kind of build itself the way he does things is the right way," Lanning continued.

After starting the season 2-0 with wins over the Toledo Rockets and Eastern Michigan Eagles, the Spartans lost six straight games, including two close contests with the Illinois Fighting Illini and Northwestern Wildcats. Michigan State Jordan Hall runs with the Paul Bunyan trophy to Michigan State fans after their 15-6 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect One positive result has been the highlight of the Spartans' first season under Fitzgerald: reclaiming the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the first time in five seasons with a 15-6 road victory over the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. In that win, the Spartans won the turnover battle and dominated the line of scrimmage.

For the Ducks, taking care of the football and setting the tone early on in what should be an energetic environment at Spartan Stadium is the key to success. Despite their overwhelming number of injuries, especially on the defensive side, the Spartans' defense continues to play hard and physically under defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

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“They’ve got some guys that are banged up this year, and you see them go out there and play and find answers and ways to go have success. Coach Rossi has been there in the past and is somebody that we’ve gone against that does an outstanding job," Lanning said.

“They’re really sound in special teams. It’s a sound team. They’re always right in the fight. They play for all four quarters.

I think those are things that really stand out. I know this game will mean a lot to them. It’s their senior game as well. I know that he does an unbelievable job of motivating his guys, building off of the situations and making sure those guys leave it on the line for each other,” Lanning continued.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectbetting odds. Oregon leads the all-time series 5-3 and has won two straight games, which included the 2018 Redbox Bowl and the 2024 meeting in Eugene. In those two games, the Ducks outscored the Spartans 38-16.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism.

He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.