Oregon Forces Ohio State Receiver Jeremiah Smith Into Viral Frustration

The Oregon Ducks took the emotions out of a rabid Ohio Stadium crowd on Nov. 7. That includes frustrating Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith too. Ore

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Oregon Ducks took the emotions out of a rabid Ohio Stadium crowd on Nov. 7. That includes frustrating Ohio State. The Ducks even forced loud Buckeye fans to hit the exits early, as captured by Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Also read Oregon Gets Positive Jeremiah McClellan Injury Update Ahead of Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith carries the ball as Oregon defensive back Na'eem Offord chases as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWhich later got his temper to spill over. Smith got caught shouting at the sidelines, plus in the direction of his quarterback Luke Fahey.

Smith still delivered a stout night that saw seven receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. Smith's 100-yard gameNov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith catches a pass as Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich makes the tackle during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Oregon cornerback Na'eem Offord faced the daunting task of slowing down the nation's most decorated wide receiver.

Offord answered the bell in a big way early, showing his closing pursuit during, what could've been, a disastrous blown coverage call on Oregon's side. But Offord disrupts Smith's chance of setting the tone for the Buckeyes. But that wasn't the only huge pass breakup of the rout. Offord came back on a fourth-and-13 to frustrate Smith once more.

This time forcing the incompletion and turnover on downs. And here's where Offord adds more further insult to Smith and the Buckeyes: He originally verbally committed to Ohio State. All before decommitting and flipping to Oregon on Dec. 4, 2024 right before the early signing period. Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton showed a high level of trust in the one-time Buckeyes commit to handle Smith on the field.

The 2025 signing ends up having the game of his life and in the process, catapult the Ducks back into two big conversations. Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith celebrates his touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Oregon once looked down and out per national media pundits after taking three losses during the regular season. Then became written off further when quarterback Dante Moore got shut down for the rest of the season following his Sept. 26 concussion against USC. But the Ducks have potentially ended Ohio State's pursuit of the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth.

All while Oregon just reboosted its own chances. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Now the Ducks have taken down four ranked teams in the 2026 season. It began with defeating No. 25 Boise State in the season opener, then followed with taking down then No. 13 USC.

Since then, the Ducks have knocked out previous No. 24 Northwestern from the top 25 but now, have defeated their highest ranked foe. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders.

Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.