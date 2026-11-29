Following a loss to Washington, Oregon faces bowl choices including the Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, or potential CFP bid as they seek to close the 2026 season.

Oregon football finds itself at a crossroads after falling to the Washington Huskies on November 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The defeat alters the Ducks' trajectory, pushing head coach Dan Lanning and his roster away from the Big Ten Championship game they previously held in reach. The team must now navigate a complex web of bowl game invitations and potential College Football Playoff scenarios that hinge on remaining conference results.

Big Ten Title Game Contingencies

The primary driver of Oregon's current status was a potential berth in the Big Ten Championship. The Ducks held an eight-win record heading into the final weekend, aided significantly by USC defeating UCLA forty-five to ten in Pasadena. This victory kept Oregon's hopes alive for a title game appearance against Wisconsin, coached by Kirk Ferentz. However, Washington's upset of Oregon effectively ends those hopes. The loss propels UCLA into the title game against defending champion Indiana, leaving the Ducks to seek alternative postseason venues.

Also read Oregon vs Washington: Big Ten Showdown Shapes Playoff Hopes

Holiday Bowl and ACC Matchups

The Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, presents a logical destination for the Ducks. This venue historically features an ACC versus Pac-12 legacy contest, a format Oregon is eligible for despite the conference realignment. With an eight-win record, Oregon could face a team like Clemson, currently standing at eight wins and four losses. Alternatively, the bowl might match the Ducks against Stanford, a former Pac-12 representative sitting at seven wins and five losses. Oregon holds a three-one record in this specific bowl contest, providing historical confidence for a trip down the coast.

Las Vegas Bowl Options and SEC Connections

Another strong possibility is the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve. This game offers Oregon a chance to play an SEC opponent or another team from the eight-member Pac-12. A potential matchup with Kentucky, an SEC team, would bring former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein into the spotlight. This scenario highlights the shifting landscape of coaching talent and rivalries that define the modern college football postseason. The Ducks would be traveling to Sin City for a high-stakes game that could determine their final standing for the season.

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College Football Playoff Implications

While the Big Ten title is out of reach, the College Football Playoff picture remains fluid. Oregon's elimination from the Pac-12 title race does not entirely close the door on a playoff berth, though it makes it significantly harder. The NCAA selection committee will weigh Oregon's strength of schedule and quality wins against other at-large candidates. A loss to Washington complicates their resume, but their overall performance in the Pac-12 and non-conference games will still be evaluated for a potential ten-seed or similar placement.

Looking Ahead to Bowl Preparation

With the regular season concluded, the focus shifts entirely to bowl game preparation. The Ducks must finalize their roster selections and game plans for either San Diego or Las Vegas. The team's ability to perform in December will be a testament to their resilience after the disappointment of the Washington loss. Whether they end up facing an ACC powerhouse or an SEC contender, the goal remains to finish the 2026 season on a high note and set a positive tone for the recruiting class and future seasons under Dan Lanning.