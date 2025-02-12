Oregon Ends Losing Streak With Victory Over Northwestern

Oregon men's basketball team snapped their five-game losing streak with an 81-75 win against Northwestern on Tuesday night. Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with a career-high 26 points, while Ty Berry scored 23 points for Northwestern.

Jackson Shelstad scored a career-high 26 points and Oregon ended its five-game losing streak by holding off Northwestern 81-75 on Tuesday night. Ty Berry scored 23 points shooting 8 for 10, reserve K.J. Windham scored 20 points and Nick Martinelli 16 for Northwestern, which out shot Oregon 51.7% to 47.1%. Windham’s 3-pointer got the Wildcats within 64-54 with 7:30 left and they continued to chip away at Oregon’s lead.

Northwestern got within five points on multiple occasions but never got closer. Oregon finished 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final two-and-a-half minutes and were 25 for 28 (89.3%) overall. Windham’s 3-pointer put Northwestern ahead 14-13 with 11:44 left before halftime to mark the Wildcats’ last lead. Shelstad and Barthelemy each followed with a 3 and Oregon went on to outscore Northwestern over the next eight minutes. Northwestern’s Berry made a 3 with 48 seconds left before halftime and the points were the only scored by the Wildcats in the last four-and-a-half minutes before the break and Oregon led 39-25 at halftime





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oregon Ducks Northwestern Wildcats College Basketball Jackson Shelstad Ty Berry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

East Texas A&M ends losing streak with win over Northwestern StateScooter Williams Jr. scored 16 points to lead East Texas A&M to a 72-50 victory over Northwestern State, snapping the Lions' 9-game losing streak.

Read more »

Martinelli and Northwestern host OregonNorthwestern visits the Oregon Ducks after Nick Martinelli scored 23 points in the Wildcats' 76-71 loss to the Washington Huskies. Tuesday's meeting is the first this season for the two teams. Oregon is 5-8 against the Big Ten, and Northwestern is 4-9 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Oregon Ducks' Dominant Regular Season Ends Abruptly in CFP QuarterfinalsThe Oregon Ducks' undefeated regular season came to a disappointing end in the CFP quarterfinals as they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The early exit of all four conference champions sparked debate about the expanded playoff format's effectiveness.

Read more »

Rutgers Ends Losing Streak with Victory Over UCLARutgers University's men's basketball team defeated UCLA 75-68 on Monday night, marking the end of a three-game losing streak for the Scarlet Knights. The victory also extended UCLA's losing streak to four games.

Read more »

Houston Women's Basketball Ends Big 12 Losing Streak with Win over Oklahoma StateThe Houston Cougars women's basketball team ended their five-game losing streak in the Big 12 Conference with a hard-fought victory over No. 24 ranked Oklahoma State. The Cougars, led by sophomore guard Kierra Merchant's 20 points, overcame a late rally from the Cowgirls to secure a 79-76 win.

Read more »

BYU Men's Basketball Ends Losing Skid with Win Over Oklahoma StateBYU men's basketball snapped a three-game losing streak with an 85-69 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. Trevin Knell led the Cougars with 18 points and five rebounds, while Dallin Hall added a season-high 14 points.

Read more »