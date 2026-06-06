Oregon Ducks vs Texas Longhorns: A Super Regional Showdown

The Oregon Ducks, riding high on their Eugene Regional success, clash with the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional. Both teams bring formidable strengths to the table, with the Ducks' dominant pitching and the Longhorns' explosive offense led by Anthony Pack Jr. The winner will secure a spot in the College World Series.

Oregon Ducks , after a dominant run in the Eugene Regional, face the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional . The Ducks' pitching, led by Will Sanford 's impressive 14-strikeout performance against Washington State, aims to contain Texas' potent offense.

Oregon seeks revenge after Super Regional losses to Oral Roberts and Texas A&M, and a win would secure their first College World Series appearance since 2012. Texas, led by star batter Anthony Pack Jr., looks to return to Omaha for the first time since 2022. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on ESPN





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Oregon Ducks Texas Longhorns College World Series Baseball Super Regional Anthony Pack Jr. Will Sanford

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