Ohio State vs. Oregon Preview: Jeremiah Smith Targets Big Numbers as McClellan Returns

No. 23 Oregon travels to face No. 12 Ohio State in a critical College Football Playoff matchup. Analyze the impact of offensive changes, Jeremiah Smith's performance, and defensive trends in this pivotal October clash.

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes host No. 23 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, October 17, 2026, in a high-stakes Big Ten contest with direct College Football Playoff implications. The matchup at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, features a Buckeyes team seeking to maintain its conference lead against a struggling Ducks squad fighting for survival in the national rankings.

The Oregon Ducks arrive with significant roster updates that reshape their offensive identity. Star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is expected back from a broken foot sustained during warmups against Portland State in Week 3. His return provides a crucial boost to an offense that has navigated turbulent personnel changes under head coach Dan Lanning.

Also read Oregon Ducks' Injury Report Sees No Changes Before Ohio State

The quarterback situation underwent a drastic transformation earlier in the season. Dante Moore is unlikely to return for the remainder of the season due to a concussion. Consequently, assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson has assumed play-calling duties following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. This shift has provided stability for freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, who threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern in the previous week.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith remains a primary threat for the Buckeyes offense, accumulating 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Smith ranks second in the nation in receiving yards, trailing only Oregon State's Jesse Legree. He averages 133.4 yards per game, although he has not surpassed 100 yards in three consecutive contests after explosive performances against Illinois and Iowa.

The Oregon defense faces a steep challenge in containing Smith. While the Ducks rank No. 20 nationally in third-down defense at 31.4 percent efficiency, they have been vulnerable to big plays recently. Opponents have exploited this weakness with significant gains, including a 64-yard touchdown pass and a 75-yard rushing score in recent games.

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Game dynamics suggest a significant disparity in scoring tempo between the two programs. Oregon has trailed at halftime in five of its eight games this season. Excluding the 84-0 rout of Portland State, the Ducks have scored 109 second-half points compared to just 73 in the first half, indicating a strong reliance on late-game comebacks. The Ducks have scored just 26 first-quarter points this season, a stark difference from their 65 fourth-quarter points.

Conversely, Ohio State has established early dominance under head coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes have led at halftime in seven of their eight games, outscoring opponents 178 to 59 in the first half. Only Indiana managed to keep the game within one score at the break, while the average halftime lead in other victories stood at approximately 21.2 points.

This contest serves as a critical juncture for both programs' playoff aspirations. A fourth loss would likely eliminate Oregon from College Football Playoff contention, placing their season in jeopardy. Meanwhile, a second consecutive defeat for Ohio State could severely damage their ranking and postseason positioning.

The kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm PT. Expect Ohio State to leverage its early-game efficiency to build a substantial lead, while Oregon will need its new offensive coordination to execute effectively against a disciplined Buckeyes defense.

Oregon has a habit of falling behind early in games, but the return of McClellan offers hope for a different outcome. The Ducks have rallied to win three of their five deficits against No. 25 Boise State, Nebraska, and Northwestern. Lanning's squad has posted 109 second-half points versus FBS opponents compared with 73 points before the break, representing a 49.3 percent increase.

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Jeremiah Smith's recent slump presents an opportunity for Oregon to make a statement. The potential top-10 NFL draft pick has failed to eclipse 100 yards in a game since blistering Illinois and Iowa for 217 and 206 yards, respectively. That span of three games marks a deviation from his usual dominant production.

The Buckeyes defense must find a way to contain Smith while supporting an offense that has struggled to maintain momentum in the second half. Ohio State's ability to sustain leads has been a hallmark of their season, but the margin for error is slim given the high stakes.

Oregon's ability to capitalize on second-half opportunities will be tested against a Buckeyes team that rarely allows games to slip away. The Ducks' reliance on late-game rallies has kept them competitive, but Ohio State's early dominance makes this a particularly difficult hurdle to overcome.

The matchup highlights the contrasting trajectories of both programs. Ohio State remains firmly in the playoff hunt, while Oregon fights to keep its postseason dreams alive. Every possession carries immense weight in a game that could define the remainder of the season for both teams.

Fans anticipate a high-scoring affair driven by Ohio State's offensive firepower and Oregon's resilience. The return of McClellan adds a new dimension to the Ducks' attack, potentially challenging Ohio State's secondary in ways they have not faced all season.

As the game approaches, all eyes remain on Jeremiah Smith and his ability to break out of his recent slump. His performance could determine whether Ohio State extends its winning streak or if Oregon manages to pull off a significant upset in Columbus.