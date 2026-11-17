Analyze the case for Oregon and Iowa to make the 2026 CFP. Comparing their records, strength of schedule, and late-season paths to the postseason with 24 teams.

The race for the College Football Playoff continues to defy conventional logic, with two Big Ten contenders vying for a spot. The Oregon Ducks, led by Head Coach Dan Lanning, currently hold the ninth ranking. They face competition from the Iowa Hawkeyes, ranked fifteenth, who possess a similar record of two losses. This dynamic creates a unique scenario where conference peers with identical deficits argue for playoff eligibility.

Comparing Big Ten Team Records

The Iowa Hawkeyes secured an eighth win with a twenty-eight to seven victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. This result marks a three-game winning streak for Head Coach Kirk Ferentz. The team previously defeated the Michigan Wolverines thirty-one to seven at home. Meanwhile, the Oregon Ducks have navigated a challenging path with nine wins and three losses. Both squads face skepticism from projection models. Analysts place Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Iowa is linked to the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl or the Citrus Bowl.

Also read Oregon Ducks Grade Positions After 31-7 Win Over Michigan

Schedule Strength and Key Victories

Strength of schedule remains a primary metric for evaluation. Iowa claims superiority through dominant victories over Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Washington. The Hawkeyes secured multi-score road wins against Northwestern and Washington. Oregon points to wins over ranked opponents Ohio State and USC as evidence of elite capability. The Ducks also defeated Northwestern by a larger margin than Iowa. However, Iowa suffered a loss to Ohio State, while Oregon defeated the Buckeyes in a high-scoring affair.

Impact of Losses on Playoff Odds

The nature of losses significantly influences committee decisions. Oregon lost to Oklahoma State, Illinois, and another opponent. Oklahoma State enters the ranking list as a dark horse contender in the Big 12. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker garners Heisman Trophy buzz. UCLA remains undefeated, presenting a steep hurdle for Oregon. Illinois represents a critical upcoming opponent. Iowa will face Illinois in week twelve. This matchup could determine whether Iowa secures a nod over Oregon in late-season evaluations.

Advertisement

Late Season Scenarios and Opportunities

Several outcomes could open a path to the Big Ten Championship. The Indiana Hoosiers might lose to Washington on November twenty-first or Purdue on November twenty-eighth. A loss for Indiana could allow Oregon to face UCLA. Alabama could drop to three losses after playing Auburn on November twenty-eighth. Texas might lose to Texas A&M on November twenty-seventh. Tennessee, BYU, and Kentucky could also incur third losses. These variables create opportunities for multi-loss teams.

Impact of Expanded Playoff Format

The expanded twenty-four team field alters strategic expectations. Head Coach Dan Lanning noted that the new format allows teams to evolve without needing perfect records. Oregon has experienced coaching transitions and adversity. Players have seen different roles on the field. This flexibility benefits teams like Oregon and Iowa. The committee may reward resilience and late-season performance. Fans must wait for results to determine playoff eligibility.

Ally Osborne College Football Reporting

Ally Osborne covers these developments for Sports Illustrated. She began writing for the Oregon Ducks beat in twenty-twenty-one. Osborne hosts the talk show Everyday Northwest. She also contributes to Tower Talk Live. Her reporting highlights the connectivity sports create in Oregon. She analyzes team performance and playoff implications. Her insights provide context for the Ducks and Hawkeyes rivalry. The article draws on her extensive local knowledge.