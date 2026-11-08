Oregon Ducks Upset Ohio State 41-28 at Ohio Stadium

Oregon defeats Ohio State 41-28 at Ohio Stadium on Nov 7 2026. The Ducks score 17 points in the second quarter to overcome a 14-point deficit and secure a major victory.

On November 7, 2026, the Oregon Ducks delivered a decisive 41-28 victory over the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. This result marked a significant shift in momentum for the visiting Ducks, who had suffered a loss to the No. 20 USC Trojans in the previous week. The win halted a three-game losing streak that had severely diminished Oregon's hopes for the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Overcomes 14-Point Deficit

The Oregon Ducks demonstrated remarkable resilience by erasing a 14-point deficit to win 41-28 against Ohio State. The turning point occurred in the second quarter when Oregon scored 17 unanswered points. This surge allowed the Ducks to take control of the game in a hostile environment known as The Horseshoe. By the end of the contest, Oregon had outscored Ohio State significantly, securing a crucial road victory that validated their battle-tested mindset.

Also read Oregon Ducks Live Score Updates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Head Coach Dan Lanning Leadership Praise

Head coach Dan Lanning credited his team for not blinking under pressure when trailing by two scores against Ohio State. Lanning emphasized that his players focused on execution rather than the scoreboard during the comeback effort. He noted that the Ducks have proven their ability to thrive in tough battles, similar to their performance in the prior week. The coach highlighted the collective mental strength that prevented the team from folding in high-stakes moments.

Ohio State Defensive Errors and Miscommunication

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day acknowledged that his team lacked discipline in the final moments of the game. He attributed some of Oregon's early success to defensive failures on third downs, where the Buckeyes failed to stop the Ducks effectively. Day specifically cited a complete miscommunication regarding emotional control that led to a big play for Oregon. He admitted that giving up such opportunities for free hindered their ability to maintain the lead against a well-coached opponent.

Advertisement

Impactful Fake Punt and Quarterback Performance

A fake punt played a pivotal role in sparking Oregon's momentum during the contest. The Ducks had practiced this specific play extensively since fall camp, utilizing players like Casey Rogers and Jordan Burch in training. The success of the fake punt disrupted Ohio State's aggressive defensive alignment and provided a psychological boost. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, who was seen hugging coach Dan Lanning during the game, contributed to the offensive stability that followed the special teams success.

Strategic Calls and Future Playoff Implications

The Oregon staff made critical strategic decisions, including a call to go for it on fourth down near the end of the half instead of kicking a field goal. These choices reflected a confidence built through rigorous practice and game simulation. The victory improves Oregon's standing and provides a much-needed confidence boost as they navigate the remainder of their season. The Ducks have shown they can compete with top-ranked teams, keeping their postseason aspirations alive despite previous setbacks.