UCLA will face Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game after Washington defeated Oregon 33-27 in double overtime, eliminating the Ducks from contention. The Bruins backed into the title game despite losing their final two regular-season games.

UCLA will play Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The matchup was set after Washington upset Oregon 33-27 in double overtime on Saturday at Autzen Stadium, eliminating the Ducks from contention.

The Huskies won after Oregon missed an extra point near the end of regulation and had a field goal blocked in overtime. Washington also missed a field goal in overtime before quarterback Demond Williams Jr. completed a touchdown pass in the second overtime. UCLA (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten) backed into the title game after consecutive losses to Michigan and USC. The Bruins fell 45-10 to the Trojans at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, committing five turnovers in the loss.

Also read USC routs UCLA 45-10, damaging Bruins Big Ten title hopes

Bob Chesney Leads UCLA Against Curt Cignetti's Indiana

Indiana (10-2, 7-2) clinched its spot with a 41-14 blowout win over Purdue. The Hoosiers will face a Bruins team led by former James Madison coach Bob Chesney, while Indiana is coached by former James Madison coach Curt Cignetti. UCLA coach Bob Chesney said after the loss to USC that he still believes in his team. If what showed up out there today is obviously not a great sign of that, Chesney said.

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But I look across the board at the teams we've played and the way that we've played and the belief that we have and the toughness that we've displayed, ultimately the adversity that we've faced and overcame, I think those are all things that a championship-level team is built with. Chesney also said, I know if we are given the opportunity, I know what these guys will do and if there's a team that can rebound from something like this, it is 100% this team.

Reaching the Big Ten title game was likely the No. 9 Bruins' only path to the College Football Playoff given they're likely to tumble in the next CFP rankings. UCLA almost certainly needs to beat Indiana to reach the 12-team field. In each of its losses, UCLA has struggled with aspects of its game that were strengths earlier in the season. The Bruins haven't had success running the ball and were beset by turnovers, committing five against the Trojans.

Oregon's Playoff Hopes End With Washington Loss

Oregon's loss ended the Ducks' hopes of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game. Oregon had been in contention and controlled its own fate heading into the weekend. The Ducks opened the season ranked No. 2 but lost starting quarterback Dante Moore to injury and fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer midway through the season. Oregon had rattled off four straight wins before the loss to Washington.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had said on the Pat McAfee Show, Based on what we show we're capable of and how we're playing right now, I'm sure a lot of teams don't want us in those 12 teams, especially coming down the stretch. And if it's about having the best teams in the end, we've got to see who's playing the best football at the end. And we get an opportunity to go out here Saturday and show that.

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Dan Lanning Defends Oregon's Conference Standing

Lanning also said, I don't think it's any secret that our conference probably doesn't get the respect it deserves, especially when you see week in and week out what's accomplished in this conference. So the results kind of speak for themselves. I don't get to sit in those meetings. We haven't necessarily sustained success all season, but ultimately - We're playing really good football.

If we can keep that trend running, this conference can keep that trend running, then they should certainly consider teams like ourselves, and certainly these other Big Ten teams that we've played to be in that hunt. Oregon has appeared in 33 consecutive CFP rankings releases and the Ducks are still alive for a College Football Playoff bid for the third straight season.

The next CFP rankings come out Tuesday, Dec. 1, and the 12-team bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday, Dec. 6. The Big Ten Championship Game is Saturday, Dec. 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. UCLA and Indiana will meet in a matchup of fast-rising teams under former James Madison coaches.