Oregon Ducks Show Off Unique Brand Power With Godzilla Collaboration

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) sported the iconic 'Mummy Duck' uniform and warmup gear for their trip to Columbus, Ohio, but another unique

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecthighlight the ever-expanding influence the Oregon Duck brand Ducks of a Feather's Godzilla x Duck"Epic Clash" collaboration hoodie featuring graphics made by Van Horne Designs. | Ducks of a FeatherFeaturing a "Godzilla vs. Duck Hoodie" , "Kaiju Clash Tee" , "Godzilla vs. Duck Tee" , the three-piece "Epic Clash" collection features a detailed illustration of The Oregon Duck fighting Japanese media icon Godzilla in front of Autzen Stadium.

Also read Oregon Ducks Live Score Updates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

These recent releases serve as a compliment to the original "Toky-O" inspired collection, which featured the Oregon "O" logo mixed with brush stroke text. According to the Division Street press release, this collaboration comes from an agreement between Toho International, Inc. and DOAF. The collection is also available at The Duck Store starting Saturday.

"The collection's story imagines Godzilla being challenged as it arrives in Eugene, Oregon. Following the events of the Oregon Football team’s Summer 2026 visit to Japan, Godzilla has come to defend its reign but discovers Eugene is defended by The Duck. The collection pits these two icons in an epic battle of monster versus mallard," Division Street said.

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As the statement said, this collection calls back to the June 25 through June 27 trip coach Dan Lanning and seven Oregon athletes took to Tokyo, Japan , for the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club," a first-of-its-kind trip devised by the program's NIL group, Division Street, sneaker retailer Flight Club, and the Japan Gridiron Association. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. As of mid-afternoon on Saturday, the hoodie is only available in a size small, the black "Kaiju" shirt is still available in small and medium, and the final white shirt has sizes in small and medium ready for shipping.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot, the duck, performs before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwhich made its debut at the 2024 Big Ten media days to add some flash to Oregon joining the conference. During Oregon's trip to Japan, the inflatable Duck sat next to Godzilla with senior quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman campaign posters sitting below.

The marketing stunt went viral online, with some Duck fans even editing the famous monster into the Ducks' online roster profile. The stunt was yet another push to spread Oregon's brand and show the breadth of Oregon's influence as a program that not only has deep connections to sportswear brand Nike but also shows the reach the Ducks have compared to other programs.

"Part of the attraction to be here is just we're innovative. We're on the cutting edge. We're looking at things that are different and maybe haven't been tackled before.

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Football is a fast-growing sport, and I think the ability to create some exposure again for our team, find a new fanbase that can say Oregon is their favorite team, and then create those unique experiences for our players are all reasons this trip made a lot of sense," Lanning said about the Ducks' ability to bring their brand and players worldwide. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe merchandise release isn't the only thing Godzilla will be involved in this season. When the Ducks welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Autzen Stadium on Nov. 14, there will be Godzilla-specific videos playing in Autzen Stadium and a graphic of Godzilla and "Go Ducks" in Japanese will appear on Oregon's helmets for the game. A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state.

She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday.

With Portland being her third-worked television market , Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations can be found on her social media pages.

Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.