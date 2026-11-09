Oregon Ducks Shock Ohio State 41-28 in Big Ten Upset

Oregon defeats Ohio State 41-28 on Nov 7 2026 behind key defensive plays and a pivotal fake punt that sparked a 38-point surge in Columbus.

The Oregon Ducks delivered a stunning 41-28 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. This decisive win occurred in a high-stakes clash between the two top teams in the AP preseason poll, both of which entered the game with identical 6-3 overall records and 4-2 marks in the Big Ten conference.

Pivotal Fake Punt Shifts Momentum

Senior linebacker Teitum Tuioti executed a critical fake punt during the second quarter that completely altered the trajectory of the contest. Facing a fourth-down situation while trailing 14-3, Tuioti rolled out and delivered a perfectly placed pass to linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei hurdled past his defenders to secure a first down, setting the stage for running back Dierre Hill Jr. to score a nine-yard touchdown. This single play ignited a 38-point unanswered run that ultimately secured the win for the Ducks.

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Dierre Hill Jr Breaks Career Record

Running back Dierre Hill Jr. emerged as the offensive engine for Oregon, rushing thirteen times for a game-high seventy-five yards and adding four catches for thirty-one yards. He finished with 106 total yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns, including a career-long forty-eight-yard run early in the third quarter. His explosive play broke open the game and put Oregon ahead 17-14, a lead they would never relinquish despite Ohio State's continued efforts to rally.

Defensive Stars Lead Comeback

Linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei contributed significantly on both sides of the ball with a team-leading seventh sack and a highlight-reel catch for thirty yards. Teitum Tuioti finished with two solo tackles and his ninth tackle for loss of the season while effectively disrupting Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey. The defensive pressure forced Fahey, who was playing in only his second career game, to struggle throughout the afternoon, allowing Oregon to control the tempo of the match.

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Quarterback and Receiver Performance

Quarterback Dylan Raiola displayed poise in his second week under new play-caller Jay Johnson, completing twenty-five of forty passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore provided a crucial spark with seven catches for fifty-six yards, including a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab. Tight end Jamari Johnson also contributed to the unconventional offensive success with a two-yard rushing touchdown that helped extend the Ducks' advantage during the critical middle stages of the game.

Postgame Implications for Playoff Race

The victory improves Oregon's record to 6-3 and strengthens their position in the crowded Big Ten standings. Ohio State drops to 6-3 as well, but the loss highlights significant vulnerabilities in their defense against versatile offensive threats. Oregon now faces upcoming challenges against remaining conference opponents, while the Buckeyes must regroup to address the defensive gaps exposed by the Ducks' unique and effective play-calling strategy in Columbus.