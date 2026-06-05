Oregon Ducks Running Back Recruit Cancels Official Visit

The month of June is a prime recruitment time for the Oregon Ducks with coach Dan Lanning and crew welcoming several highly-touted prospects primarily during th

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

| Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images However, the Ducks will be one recruit shy, as a four-star running back cancelled his official visit with the Ducks in favor of his original commitment school. Combat Ducks running back Simeon Price carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

| Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesMontgomery, Texas, native and Oklahoma Sooners commit Keldrid Ben announced on his X account on Thursday, June 4, that he Ben did not give a reason for why he would not visit the Ducks, but one can assume that 2027 prospect is sticking with the Sooners for the foreseeable future. He has not confirmed that his recruitment is closed.

The 247 Sports No. 11 ranked running back in his class was offered by the Ducks on Jan. 4. He's been committed to the Sooners since December of 2025 after receiving an offer that November. Since Oregon's offer, Ben also got offers from Texas, Florida State, USC, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame, among others for a total of 10 offers.

Fighting Ducks running back Da'Jaun Riggs carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThough Oregon's loss of Ben's official visit is a blow to the breadth of running back talent eyeing the Ducks, there's still one particular athlete in Ben's same class that the Ducks are hot on the trail for.

Richmond, Texas, native and four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis visited the Ducks during the first weekend of June. Williams- Callis, who is ranked as the No. 3 running back in the class, has 70 offers on the table from programs like Indiana, LSU, and Auburn. Williams-Callis has taken visits to Texas A&M , Indiana, SMU, Houston, Missouri, and Texas with school camps at Texas and Texas A&M as well, per 247Sports.

Sitting at 5-7 and 190 pounds, Williams-Callis has the speed that Oregon looks for as a double-athlete for football and track and field. In 2025, Williams-Callis put up 3,502 rushing yards and 59 touchdowns, averaging 218.9 yards a game. As a passing target, Williams-Callis brought in 24 passes for 266 yards and a single touchdown.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesEntering the 2026 season, Oregon's running back room is comprised of a seven man roster of mostly younger talent.

Redshirt senior Colorado transfer Simeon Price and redshirt junior Zander Quinn are the eldest in the room, with the most experienced backs for the Ducks including sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. and sophomore Jordon Davison. In 2025, Hill made quite the name for himself as a physical runner with a profile similar to Oregon Duck running back great, Kenjon Barner.

Hill put up 656 yards and five touchdowns off 75 carries in 2025, becoming one of the go-to backs in a position-spare Peach Bowl loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. Davison is a similar case, where he's another young talent that shined during his true freshman year with the Ducks. In 2025, Davison put up 667 yards and 15 touchdowns off 113 carries. A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian.

She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI.

Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.





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