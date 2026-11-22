No. 14 Oregon gains ground in the College Football Playoff hunt as No. 4 UCLA and No. 6 Indiana suffer conference defeats. Analyze the impact on the Big Ten Championship race and the path to the playoff field.

No. 14 Oregon has surged into a prime position for a College Football Playoff berth following significant losses by its primary conference rivals on the weekend of November 21, 2026. The victory for the Ducks comes as both No. 4 UCLA and No. 6 Indiana suffered defeats in their respective conference matchups, altering the hierarchy of the Big Ten landscape. This shift has placed Oregon in one of the driver's seats for a potential conference title game appearance or an at-large bid to the expanded 12-team playoff field.

The collapse of the top contenders in the Big Ten has immediately boosted the statistical resume of the Oregon Ducks. While UCLA holds the distinction of owning a previous road victory against Oregon, the Bruins are now vulnerable after losing their conference game. Similarly, the Indiana Hoosiers saw their playoff hopes dim following their defeat. The collective failure of these two teams to secure wins during rivalry week has created a vacuum in the upper tiers of the conference standings, allowing Oregon to capitalize on the confusion and shifting momentum.

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The upcoming release of the AP Poll rankings is expected to reflect these early shifts, even though the voting results do not directly determine conference standings. These rankings will likely provide an early indication of how the College Football Playoff Selection Committee might view the Ducks as they approach their own critical matchups. While the top-tier teams generally maintain their positions, the movement of lower-ranked teams like UCLA and Indiana could trickle down, affecting the perceived strength of Oregon's victories. The committee will scrutinize whether Oregon's remaining path is strong enough to justify a spot alongside teams with fewer losses.

The strength of Oregon's resume is directly tied to the performance of its defeated opponents, specifically No. 15 Boise State and No. 16 Ohio State. The Buckeyes suffered a surprising upset loss to No. 17 Kentucky, dropping them to three losses as they head toward The Game against Michigan. Boise State also lost a contest, leaving them with two defeats. Since the Ducks have already secured victories over both these teams, their fall in the rankings could inadvertently boost Oregon's standing relative to other contenders. However, if these teams drop out of the top 25 entirely, Oregon's path to moving ahead of two-loss teams like No. 13 Iowa in the AP Poll may become more difficult.

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While the Big Ten experiences turbulence, other conferences remain stable with their top teams securing wins. No. 10 BYU survived a dramatic three-overtime contest against Kansas, winning 31-29. In the same timeframe, No. 2 Utah defeated TCU, and No. 11 Texas Tech beat Baylor, positioning the Big 12 with potentially three teams in the playoff conversation. Meanwhile, in the ACC, No. 5 Miami overcame a halftime deficit to beat Virginia Tech 28-20 and will now face No. 10 Wake Forest in the conference championship. These outcomes suggest that shuffling among the elite top 10 teams, such as No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Texas, and No. 9 Tennessee, will be minimal.

The Ducks now face a binary outcome in their final regular-season game. Oregon must defeat Washington, a team that recently knocked off Indiana, to keep its Big Ten Championship hopes alive. A loss to the Huskies would effectively eliminate Oregon from both the conference title game and serious contention for an at-large playoff bid. As the highest-ranked three-loss team in both the AP Poll and CFP rankings, Oregon walks a tightrope. The Ducks jumped Iowa in the CFP rankings but have not yet overtaken them in the AP Poll, highlighting the uncertainty voters have regarding teams with multiple defeats. Winning this final matchup is no longer optional but imperative for a postseason destination.