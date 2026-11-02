Oregon Ducks Rally Past Wildcats With Dylan Raiola's Three Touchdowns

Oregon improves to 5-3 with a win over Northwestern, highlighted by Dylan Raiola's 336 yards and three scores as they prepare for Ohio State.

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on October 31, 2026, improving their record to 5-3 overall and 3-2 within Big Ten conference play. The victory served as a critical confidence builder for quarterback Dylan Raiola, who stepped into the starting role after Dante Moore was ruled out for the season.

Raiola Throws for 336 Yards

Raiola completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for a total of 336 yards and three touchdowns during the game. His performance marked a necessary turnaround for the signal caller as he secures his position for the remainder of the season. This outing provides a strong foundation as the team prepares for their next challenge.

Also read Oregon Ducks Defeat Northwestern Wildcats 34-26 In Autzen Stadium Thriller

Smith and Moore Breakout

Running back Brandon Smith had a breakout performance with eight carries for 82 yards and one touchdown. He helped the offense balance the attack despite the Wildcats outrushing Oregon overall. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore also delivered when it mattered most, catching seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Moore sealed the victory with a 75-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, fulfilling his promise of explosive plays. Evan Stewart contributed four receptions for 71 yards in his first game back from injury. The offensive line also stabilized the rush game after recent struggles, particularly in the second half.

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Wildcats Chiles and Wilde Shine

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles recorded 281 passing yards and a touchdown on 22-of-38 passing. He added 93 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the ground. Wide receiver Griffin Wilde was the leading target, finishing with five receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Chip Kelly's play design created significant opportunities for Wilde, including a 64-yard opening quarter touchdown. Linebacker Jerry Mixon led the Oregon defense with seven tackles alongside contributions from Devon Jackson and Dylan Williams. They contained running back Caleb Komolafe to 67 yards on 16 carries.

Special Teams and Ohio State Outlook

Special teams rebounded from the Illinois loss with kicker Gage Hurych making both field goal attempts. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. provided momentum with a 54-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. The secondary must improve significantly before facing Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Ducks now prepare to face the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Ohio State aims to bounce back from their upset loss to the No. 18 USC Trojans. Oregon must defend against one of the best receivers in the country to hand the Buckeyes a second consecutive loss.