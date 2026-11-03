Oregon Ducks Prepare for Ohio State Buckeyes Amid Injury Uncertainties

Oregon faces Ohio State with key injuries to Jordon Davison and Jeremiah McClellan. Coach Dan Lanning addresses player health and strategy for the upcoming Big Ten clash.

University of Oregon football prepares to host the Ohio State Buckeyes as the Buckeyes look to bounce back from their second defeat of the 2026 season. The Buckeyes fell to the USC Trojans in Los Angeles, a loss exacerbated by the absence of starting quarterback Julian Sayin due to injury.

Oregon Injury Report Timeline

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed that the Ducks will release their first official Big Ten required injury report on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. This update will clarify the status of running back Jordon Davison, who exited the recent game against the California Wildcats and returned to the sideline in street clothes.

Also read 3 Takeaways From No. 2 Ohio State's Shocking Upset Loss to Unranked USC

Lanning stated that he does not view Davison's issue as long-term but emphasized that specific details must await the official Wednesday report. The coach noted that fans and media will receive definitive answers only after the league mandates the publication of the team's health status.

Another significant concern for the Oregon offensive unit involves receiver Jeremiah McClellan. McClellan has been sidelined since Week 3 with a broken foot sustained during warmups before the victory over the Portland State Vikings. Despite the extended absence, Lanning expressed optimism regarding McClellan's rehabilitation progress.

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The head coach mentioned that McClellan has participated in specific practice sessions and continues to show promising growth in his recovery steps. Evaluations of his readiness remain ongoing as the team prepares for the high-level competition against the Buckeyes.

Lanning Praises Team Resiliency

Coach Dan Lanning took time during his Monday night press conference to highlight achievements across the broader University of Oregon athletic department. He commended the cross country team for sweeping the Big Ten championship and acknowledged the strong start of the women's basketball program.

Lanning also extended support to the men's basketball team as they approach the start of their season. His remarks underscored a culture of success that extends beyond the football program, creating a supportive environment for all student-athletes at the university.

Reflecting on the recent football victory, Lanning praised the crowd for creating an awesome atmosphere. He emphasized that the players demonstrated significant resiliency, maintaining their focus and ability to attack the opponent despite the challenges presented during the game.

Defending Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State

The upcoming matchup presents a formidable challenge against a legendary program at Ohio State. Lanning acknowledged that Coach Ryan Day has built a very well-coached team with good personnel in all phases. He noted that Ohio State consistently shows up prepared, making this one of the most difficult assignments on the schedule.

A primary defensive focus for the Ducks will be containing Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes displayed offensive versatility in their recent loss to USC, winning in several statistical categories despite losing the field position battle.

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Lanning observed that the difference in the USC game largely came down to scoring success in the red area. He praised Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey for handling a complex offense with many moving parts, noting that Fahey is a smart, intelligent operator who performed well even in rainy conditions.

Building Confidence for Dylan Raiola

On the Oregon side, the coaching staff is focused on quarterback Dylan Raiola's development. Lanning believes that Raiola will play better as he becomes more comfortable with the system. The strategy involves allowing the quarterback to build confidence as the game progresses rather than forcing early actions.

The offensive game plan aims to support Raiola by leaning on the other players around him. Lanning emphasized the importance of having a great game plan that allows the team to succeed without placing excessive pressure on the quarterback to carry the entire load.

Lanning also discussed the program's approach to continuous improvement, citing critical write-ups after every game. This evaluation process helps the staff determine what they would do differently if the season were to restart, ensuring that lessons learned affect future game preparations.

Both programs recognize the significance of this contest within the Big Ten. Lanning stated that the challenge means a lot to both teams, highlighting the excitement of playing high-level football at a place like Ohio State. The Ducks view the opportunity to test themselves against a top-tier opponent as a vital part of their season objectives.