Oregon Ducks Power Past Washington State Behind Sanford's Dominance and Lauaki's Ninth-Inning Heroics

Oregon baseball defeated Washington State 3-1 in the NCAA Eugene Regional on Saturday, thanks to a dominant pitching performance by Will Sanford and a three-run homer by Naulivou Lauaki Jr. in the ninth inning.

The Oregon Ducks baseball team showcased their versatility and resilience in a thrilling victory over Washington State on Saturday night at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon.

The game, which was part of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament, was a masterclass in pitching and small-ball strategy, dominated by a tight duel until the final inning. Oregon's Naulivou Lauaki Jr. delivered a decisive three-run home run in the ninth inning, sealing a statement win that propelled the Ducks into a favorable position in the regional championship. The game started as a pitcher's duel, with Oregon's Will Sanford setting an aggressive tone from the very first inning.

Sanford struck out five consecutive batters to open the game, setting a new single-season school record for strikeouts looking with 33. His dominance kept Washington State's offense off balance, and he maintained that pressure throughout his outing. The Oregon bullpen, which had been a concern after Friday's game against Yale where five pitchers were used, responded with flawless performances.

Tanner Bradley followed Sanford with 1.2 scoreless innings, and Devin Bell closed the game, combining with Sanford to limit Washington State to just one hit all game. This pitching display erased any doubts about the Ducks' bullpen depth and sustainability over the regional weekend. Offensively, Oregon adapted to Washington State's style of small ball and clean execution.

The Cougars, known for their reliance on sacrifice bunts, sacrifice flies, and solid defense, forced the Ducks to play a different brand of baseball than their typical power-focused approach. For much of the game, Oregon matched Washington State in strategic play, with Burke Lee igniting the offense in the fifth inning with a double that led to the first run.

In the eighth, Angel Laya singled and Drew Smith executed a productive bunt to move him into scoring position, demonstrating Oregon's ability to manufacture runs. The game remained a one-run contest until Lauaki Jr.'s homer in the ninth, which changed the dynamic entirely and ensured the Ducks would advance. The victory highlighted Oregon's adaptability, showing they can win through power or patience, and set up a crucial regional championship game against the winner of Washington State and Oregon State





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