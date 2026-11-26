The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) are searching for a spot amongst the eleven Power Four College Football Playoff teams with a final regular s

Senior center Iapani"Poncho" Laloulu models the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their final home game against the Washington Huskies. | @GoDucks on Xentering this game with previous victories under their belts, and Washington hoping to play spoiler for the Ducks entering the playoff as a three-loss team, there's quite a bit on the line for this bitter rivalry.

Senior center Iapani"Poncho" Laloulu models the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their final home game against the Washington Huskies. | @GoDucks on XModeled by senior center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, the Ducks' uniform for their rivalry game references not only their school colors but also their alternate colors as well. Laloulu wears a "Gang Green" jersey from the "Generation O" collection with green pants, green leggings, and green cleats with yellow soles.

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The helmet is an Oregon postseason favorite which nods at the Ducks' playoff intentions. On a metallic silver or mirror base, a green wing sits on the sides of the helmet, the same color of the uniform. According to Jonah Henderson, a graphic designer and uniform enthusiast, the Ducks are wearing this color combination for the second time ever, with "Apple Green" as the base color.