The Oregon Ducks' defeat to the Washington Huskies in the rivalry game at Autzen Stadium eliminated their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten championship, setting up an Indiana vs. UCLA title match in Indianapolis.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is welcomed by fans as he walks to the locker room before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. With the Ducks' loss to Washington, the Big Ten championship matchup in Indianapolis will feature the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers taking on the No. 9 UCLA Bruins on Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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Two former James Madison Dukes coaches will face off in theOregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Entering Saturday’s rivalry matchup against the Huskies, the Ducks were considered the favorite to win the Big Ten and make the CFP.