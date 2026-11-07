Oregon Ducks Live Score Updates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (5-3 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) are on the road against the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) at 'The Horseshoe' for the

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectat "The Horseshoe" for the first time since their 35-28 win in 2021. Wildcats, and the Buckeyes defending their home turf after their second loss of the season on the road against the USC Trojans, both major Big Ten programs are experiencing unexpected roller coaster seasons celebrates breaking up a pass play during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium.

Also read Four-Star 2028 Recruit Hayden Koo Visits Oregon Before Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Will Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and company dominate Oregon's defense? Can junior quarterback Dylan Raiola surpass his ball security issues from previous games in the season against Ohio State's "silver bullet" defense? There's a lot to look forward to for fans on both sides of the aisle as the Ducks seek to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

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Injured Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin arrives with the team prior to the NCAA football game against USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectfor this time of year in Columbus, Ohio. The forecast calls for clouds and sun at a 52 degree high in temperature with a five percent chance of rain. Cloud cover will be 70 percent, so expect a gloomy feel at "The Horseshoe.

" In terms of wind breezes from the West and Northwest will be at about nine miles per hour. Gusts of 20 miles per hour are also expected, making it a breezy, but likely enjoyable, gameday atmosphere.

The Ducks are attempting to carry the momentum of their Halloween win not just in attitude, but also in style with the third-ever rendition of the "Mummy Duck" uniforms featuring black-base mummy bandage undergarments compared to the typical white with "glow-in-the-dark" details. This black and iridescent green-winged helmet also features a "Mummy Duck" face visor, showing the Oregon mascot in his horror movie best.celebrating the meeting of Ohio State and Oregon, highlighting the Ducks' "Mummy Duck" line with a new jacket, t-shirt options, and a Nike Foamposite shoe with "Mummy Duck" detailing.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Buckeyes and Ducks have played each other 12 times since their first meeting in 1957 in Pasadena, California.

Since then, the Buckeyes dominated the rivalry, taking ten of those victories . However, Oregon's last visit to "The Horseshoe" in 2021 shocked the nation with quarterback Bo Nix and crew putting up 35-28 as the final score as running back CJ Verdell personally delivered three touchdowns to the house to help the Ducks secure the victory.

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The last time Oregon and Ohio State faced each other was in the fateful 2024 College Football Playoff quarterfinal Rose Bowl game, in which a quarterback Dillon Gabriel-led squad fell flat with a final score of 41-21. A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021.

Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday.

With Portland being her third-worked television market , Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations can be found on her social media pages.

Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.