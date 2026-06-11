Oregon Ducks Leverage Five‑Star Edge Rusher Rashad Streets to Pursue Final Top Recruit for 2027 Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning uses Rashad Streets' commitment to attract five‑star prospect Ismael Camara, while the Ducks target remaining elite players amid a competitive recruiting market.

Oregon's recruiting landscape is buzzing as five‑star edge rusher Rashad Streets, the highest‑rated commit in the Ducks' 2027 class, reached out on social media to fellow top prospect Ismael Camara.

In a confident post, Streets tagged Camara and urged him to "come home brudda you know where it's real at," underscoring the strategy of using elite talent to attract more elite talent. The move reflects head coach Dan Lanning's long‑standing philosophy that a marquee recruit can serve as a catalyst for an entire recruiting class. Lanning and his staff have already secured a strong foothold in the 2027 cycle, with 17 commitments that place Oregon sixth nationally according to 247Sports.

While Streets remains the most highly rated commitment, Camara now appears as the next key target, representing the final five‑star prospect on Oregon's radar. The Ducks have built momentum in recent years by landing multiple five‑star athletes in the 2026 class, including Anthony Jones Jr., Kendre Harrison, Jalen Lott and Jett Washington.

Those signings have helped Oregon create a reputation as a destination for high‑caliber players, a reputation Lanning hopes to keep alive by focusing on a select group of remaining prospects. The coaching staff is also watching a handful of highly regarded players: five‑star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, four‑star running back Landen Williams‑Callis and four‑star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou. Each of these athletes would complement the existing talent pool and reinforce the Ducks' depth across offense and defense.

However, the recruiting battle remains competitive, as evidenced by recent flips: Texas secured a top prospect who had once considered Oregon, while Miami succeeded in pulling five‑star cornerback Donte Wright away from the Ducks after a prolonged recruitment. Despite the occasional setback, Oregon's recruiting staff remains optimistic. The program's ability to flip former Washington State commit Malachi Garlington demonstrates that the Ducks can still make strategic gains even late in the cycle.

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