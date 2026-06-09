Oregon Ducks Land Third Recruiting Commitment of the Day

The Oregon Ducks just emerged as the biggest winners during the first official visitor week of June. All thanks to landing not one, but three different verbal c

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon.

| Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Oregon Ducks just emerged as the biggest winners during the first official visitor week of June. All thanks to landing not one, but three different verbal commits. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

| Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images This time Lanning and the defensive unit land 6-8 edge rush talent Achilles Reyna, who adds to the new local representation coming to Eugene. Reyna stars for Ranier Beach High School in Seattle, and he previously gave basketball a try before putting on the football cleats. Reyna even played alongside Tyran Stokes on the hardwood, who rose to five-star status and joined the Kansas Jayhawks 2026 class.

But Reyna attracted college football powerhouses like Oregon when coaches started seeing his athletic ceiling, willingness to learn and his knack for picking up the game right away. He helped lead the 7-3 record for the Vikings during the 2025 season. Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady, right, pushes Minnesota wide receiver Jalen Smith out of bounds as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

| Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Oregon never turns down the chance to land freakish athletes. Especially on the defensive side of the football. The Ducks land a talent who already looks like a true Oregon defender when looking at the past history.

Reyna brings near similar height to a young DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, who established themselves as trench stars in Eugene before becoming fixtures on NFL defenses for the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts . He's also soon to play a spot that produced other notable edge rusher names: Kayvon Thibodeaux , Brandon Dorlus , even Derrick Harmon starred on the edge after transferring from Michigan State .

Reyna, though, is still considered a hidden gem due to this non four-star rating. Plus he's still considered a novice in the game of football but has shown he can be taught right away. Oregon trusts guys with a past basketball background to spark speed in the room. Especially on the edge.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesOregon hosted blue chip five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant during the June 6 recruiting weekend. Guerrant remains a high priority for the Ducks, even with the Garlington pickup.

Reyna doesn't appear to be the last edge rusher Oregon wants either. The Ducks are still scheduled to host Sierra Canyon High of Chatsworth, California teammates Kasi Curre and Marcus Fakatou for June 12-14. In-state talent Josh Christensen is another scheduled to visit during the same weekend and is considering the Ducks. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI.

He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times.

He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Longhorns Shut Down Oregon Ducks in Super Regional OpenerThe Texas Longhorns defeated the Oregon Ducks 11-3 in Game 1 of the Austin Super Regional, with Dylan Volantis pitching 5.1 scoreless innings and the lower half of Texas' lineup driving in most of the runs. Oregon out-hit Texas but struggled to convert baserunners into runs and committed multiple errors, putting them one loss away from elimination.

Read more »

Oregon Ducks Recruiting is Heating Up at One Crucial PositionThe Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are in the midst of their 2027 recruiting cycle and are making progress at one key position. The Ducks are one of four p

Read more »

Oregon Recruiting Target Drew Williams Announces Commitment to Former Ducks CoachThe Oregon Ducks have received their fair share of big news recently. Unfortunately for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, they also received significant and unfo

Read more »

Texas Longhorns rally against Oregon Ducks in Austin Super RegionalThe No. 6 Texas Longhorns needed just one win to reach Omaha. They jumped to a 4-0 lead on back-to-back homers by Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney, but Oregon tied the game by the fifth. The Ducks took a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Texas battled back in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with two outs to tie or take the lead.

Read more »