Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Teitum Tuioti Out for Season vs Michigan

Oregon faces Michigan without star linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who is out for the season with a knee injury. The Ducks aim to secure their fourth straight win against the Wolverines.

Head Coach Dan Lanning must navigate a significant roster depletion as the Oregon Ducks prepare to host the Michigan Wolverines on November 14, 2026. The team will compete without star linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who is sidelined for the remainder of the year due to a severe knee injury sustained during their recent victory over Ohio State.

Tuioti Season Ended by Knee Injury

Lanning confirmed the devastating news during his Monday press conference, stating unequivocally that Tuioti has been done for the year. The linebacker requires surgery to repair the damage, and the coaching staff will wait for his body to settle before making further medical assessments. This loss removes one of the most dynamic defensive forces from the field as the Ducks enter the critical final stretch of the regular season.

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Tuioti had been a cornerstone of the Oregon defense, tallying 44 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble throughout his impactful season. His absence creates a substantial void in the linebacking corps, forcing other defensive players to assume greater responsibilities in run support and pass coverage during high-stakes matchups.

Ducks Rally After Illinois Setback

The 41-28 statement win over the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes on November 7, 2026, signaled a dramatic turnaround for the program. Following a disheartening 21-10 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 24 in Champaign, the Ducks have won two consecutive games against the Northwestern Wildcats and the Buckeyes.

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Lanning characterized his squad as resilient cockroaches that refuse to die, a testament to their ability to bounce back from adversity. The No. 16 ranked Oregon Ducks, currently holding a 6-3 overall record and a 4-2 mark in the Big Ten, are now focused on making a late push for a third consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Wolverines Offensive Struggles

Michigan enters this matchup with momentum issues of their own, having lost the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the first time in five years to the Michigan State Spartans. The program parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Beck following the loss, adding uncertainty to the quarterback situation involving Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood.

Despite the coaching change and offensive woes, the Wolverines possess a defense regarded as one of the best in the Big Ten. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, who threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 40 passes against Ohio State, must protect the football to exploit Michigan's struggling offense.

Path to College Football Playoff

The Ducks face a rigorous schedule with Michigan State on November 20 and Washington on November 28 still standing between them and a potential CFP berth. They aim to extend their all-time winning streak against the Wolverines to four consecutive victories, a run that has persisted since 2003.

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With Jay Johnson overseeing play-calling, the Oregon offense has reignited, averaging 37.5 points per game in recent outings. Securing a fourth straight win on Saturday would provide crucial momentum as the team evaluates its playoff positioning in the final weeks of the season.