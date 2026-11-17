Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses injury statuses for Jordon Davison, Douglas Utu, and Bear Alexander as the team prepares for Michigan State.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning addressed the media regarding multiple injury concerns following the team's 31-7 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 16 ranked squad now shifts its focus to an upcoming matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. Lanning provided specific updates on running back Jordon Davison and offensive lineman Douglas Utu during a press conference on Monday night. The coaching staff anticipates releasing a formal injury report on Wednesday to clarify the availability of these key players.

Injury Status for Key Position Players

Davison sat out his second consecutive game due to an injury sustained during the previous contest. Despite the absence, Lanning noted positive signs regarding the player's condition. The coach stated that Davison has removed his boot and is currently able to move around. Douglas Utu also drew attention after appearing to suffer a knock against Michigan. Lanning confirmed that Utu was capable of performing some drills during the session. He expressed confidence that the offensive lineman will be in good shape for the upcoming game. The final determination on both athletes will be included in the Wednesday injury report.

Also read Oregon Ducks Grade Positions After 31-7 Win Over Michigan

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Resilience

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander sparked concern after posting a picture of his twisted ankle on social media following the game. Lanning described the injury as resulting from a unique play that tested the athlete's toughness. The coach highlighted Alexander's decision to return to the game after receiving tape. This return proved significant as the defensive lineman generated a fumble immediately after re-entering. Lanning praised the player for dominating with improved technique throughout the season. He emphasized that Alexander's impact has consistently elevated the performance of the entire team. The staff plans to limit his workload at the beginning of the week to ensure optimal health. They aim to deploy him with his best foot forward when he is ready to play.

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Weekend Turnaround and Practice Adjustments

The team faces a shortened preparation week due to the rapid turnaround after the Michigan game. Lanning explained that the coaching staff quickly closed out the previous contest to focus on the next challenge. They treated Sunday with the urgency typically reserved for Monday preparations. Practice sessions began immediately, requiring modifications to the standard weekly look. Lanning described the current practice schedule as a combination of Tuesday and Wednesday drills. The staff expressed pride in the players' ability to adapt to the accelerated timeline. They identified specific areas for improvement while acknowledging the strong performance on the field. The upcoming opponent, Michigan State, presents a unique challenge in East Lansing. Lanning commended Michigan State coach Mark Fitzgerald for building a tough and proud group. The Spartans have dealt with their own injuries but continue to improve as the season progresses.

Receiver Evan Stewart Personal Matters

Wide receiver Evan Stewart did not play after a sideline conversation with Lanning around halftime. The coach declined to discuss the specific details of their disagreement. He characterized football as a family environment where passionate individuals occasionally clash. Lanning acknowledged that both he and Stewart are deeply invested in their roles. He stated that such matters are handled privately within the group. The coach affirmed his high expectations for Stewart to create positive outcomes moving forward. He emphasized that the team has placed significant emphasis on working through these personal dynamics. The staff believes that focusing on third and fourth down execution will help resolve broader team issues. They view these challenges as part of the developmental process for all players. The team remains united in its goal to win out and maintain their competitive standing.