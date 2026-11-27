Wednesday’s first availability report for the No. 12 Oregon Ducks’ rivalry game against the No. 24 Washington Huskies provided plenty of positive news on the Or

Oregon Ducks jordon davison freshman USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Dan Lanning Dante Moore Jayden Maiava injuries rivalry schedule time big ten playoff | oregon ducks on si darby winter Wednesday’s first availability report for the No. 12 Oregon Ducks’ rivalry game against the No. 24 Washington Huskies provided plenty of positive news on the Oregon injury front.

Not only were defensive lineman Bear Alexander, linebacker Jerry Mixon and receiver Iverson Hooks all absent from the report, but the running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. weren’t ruled out off the bat. Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. prepares for the start of a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Thanksgiving availability report didn’t see any changes on the Oregon side. For Washington, however, two key receivers were upgraded to probable. Below are all of the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. This is the second of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game.