Oregon Ducks' Injury Report Before Michigan Sees No Changes

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks return to Autzen Stadium in Week 11 for their first home matchup against the Michigan Wolverines since joining the Big Ten. As the Ducks

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches his team warm up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAs the Ducks look to continue their momentum to the end of the regular season, they’ll be without a long list of players.. Tight end Andrew Olesh went from being out against Ohio State to doubtful against Michigan.

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Outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt landed on the availability report as probable and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is out after coach Dan Lanning revealed on Monday that he’s expected to miss the rest of the season. Receiver Messiah Hampton was also removed from the report after missing the last three games. Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Below are all of the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. This is the second of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 p.m. PT on Friday. Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of the players who’s become a mainstay on the availability report, the freshman receiver Hampton, wasn’t listed on the first or second reports ahead of Michigan. Hampton missed the games against Illinois, Northwestern and Ohio State. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. If Hampton is indeed available and plays against the Wolverines, it will just about replenish Oregon’s receiver depth to full strength. Jeremiah McClellan was a big name at receiver who missed everything between the Portland State game and the Northwestern game.

Before McClellan’s return, the Ducks also saw receivers Evan Stewart, Jalen Lott and even Iverson Hooks land on the report or miss games in previous weeks. None of them are listed on Thursday’s report. Hampton is up to 18 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman. He’s just fourth among Oregon receivers in receiving yards, though, with Dakorien Moore, Stewart and McClellan all ahead of him.

Lanning announced during his Monday press conference that Tuioti is going to miss the remainder of the Ducks’ season following a knee injury sustained at the end of the game against the Buckeyes.

“Teitum has been unbelievable for us this year, and every year that he's been here. Just watching him grow as a player and a person has been a lot of fun for us,” Lanning said.

“But unfortunately, Teitum's done for the year. He had a knee injury. He'll end up having surgery. He's gonna have to wait for a little bit to let things settle down.

” Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti celebrates breaking up a pass play during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tuioti’s injury is a massive loss for the Ducks in its own right. He totaled 44 tackles , 5.5 sacks , a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

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He’s been a consistent force on the edge for Oregon over the past four seasons, along with Uiagalelei. While the Ducks can still rely on Uiagalelei on one side and defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander in the trenches, questions arise regarding who can step up to fill some of Tuioti’s production. Sophomore outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt seems to be the obvious answer as the backup who’s filled the stat sheet the most.

Wyatt finished with 11 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble as a freshman in 2025. To begin 2026, he’s on pace to improve those totals, with 10 tackles, three pass deflections and 2.5 sacks. But the alarms sounded on Wednesday when Wyatt also landed on the availability report, albeit probable. Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a fourth down stop during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect But when Lanning responded to how the Ducks plan to replace Tuioti’s production on Monday, Wyatt was the name he singled out.

“I wouldn't necessarily share everybody that's going to be involved in that, but obviously will step up,” Lanning said. “He's a guy that's been out there for us already, but there will be some moving parts. It'll look a little bit different. ” “There's already been a rotation along our defensive line, so I think you'll see a lot of the familiar faces,” he added.

“But you don't just replace a guy like Teitum Tuioti, and his experience, and what he's been able to do. ”Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald.

Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.